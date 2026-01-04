Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy pulled himself from Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers because of discomfort in his right throwing hand, ending his first regular season as an NFL starter in a familiar pattern.

The Vikings never ruled McCarthy out of the game but he did not return to their 16-3 victory.

McCarthy was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in the hand after departing a Week 16 game against the New York Giants, his third significant injury of the season and fourth since the Vikings made him the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft. In that game, McCarthy had failed to inform the Vikings that his hand was bothering him until after dropping the ball on an aborted screen pass. Giants safety Tyler Nubin returned the ensuing fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, and speaking to reporters last week, McCarthy said the experience had provided a "great learning lesson for me to handle that situation a lot better in the future."

McCarthy missed one game because of the hand injury but threw well enough in practice last week to return Sunday. He took himself out after his first play of the third quarter, an 8-yard swing pass to receiver Justin Jefferson. McCarthy immediately began walking off the field, motioning for backup Max Brosmer to enter the game. At that point, McCarthy had completed 14 of 23 yards for 188 yards.

Earlier this season, McCarthy missed five games because of a high right ankle sprain and one because of a concussion. He started 10 games but left early from his last two.