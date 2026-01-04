Jaxson Dart throws a pair of touchdown passes in the Giants' 34-17 win over the Cowboys. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- The Raiders have clinched the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, giving a franchise trending toward a rebuild its most valuable asset to jump-start the process.

The Raiders solidified their draft position after the New York Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 on Sunday.

Las Vegas didn't anticipate being in this position when coach Pete Carroll said the team would win a lot of games in his first season after 14 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders, however, have put together one of their worst seasons in franchise history.

The Raiders entered their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 2-14 record -- tied for the most losses in a season in franchise history (2006). Las Vegas has lost 10 straight games, and Carroll is trending toward being fired after his first season.

Las Vegas will be the first team on the clock for the third time in franchise history. The last time the Raiders had the top pick was in 2007, when they selected quarterback JaMarcus Russell out of LSU.

Nearly 20 years later, Las Vegas has a chance to draft a quarterback at No. 1 once again.

Starter Geno Smith is under contract through 2028, but he is 35 and regressed in his first year with the Raiders. Smith threw a league-high 17 interceptions in 15 games played.

The Raiders are expected to be linked with Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza throughout the draft process.