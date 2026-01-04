EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Giants interim coach Mike Kafka presented longtime owner John Mara, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, with a game ball following New York's 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's season finale.

Mara, 71, publicly revealed the diagnosis in September and hasn't been around the team as much this season.

"Talk about toughness and resiliency, he's the poster child for that," Kafka said in his postgame news conference. "Coming up and still continuing to lead our organization, very happy and very proud and very fortunate to work for a man like that."

The Giants (4-13) won their final two games after losing nine straight, and in doing so snapped a nine-game skid to the rival Cowboys.

Mara was in attendance for Sunday's home game. He hasn't been able to travel to road games this season.

"Obviously he's been through a lot," said quarterback Jaxson Dart, who closed out his rookie season with a pair of touchdown passes. "The fact that he shows up for us, that he still comes to the facility to work. He loves ball. He loves this organization. He gives it everything he has. ... Everybody around here has the utmost respect for him, is rooting for him, is praying for him. I just think he's a special individual and to continue to support him when he's going through probably the hardest time of his life right now."

It was an emotional scene in the locker room when Mara was singled out by Kafka.

"He said he feels like he could jog to freaking treatment now just because this is what brings him life, this is what motivates him and this is what fulfills him," defensive captain Bobby Okereke said. "So for us to honor him in that way is very special."

Mara met with the Giants' captains several weeks ago for an assessment of how things were going with the team. He also provided a brief update on his health and cancer treatment.

"After that point, just keep him in our prayers and hope he comes out the other side all right," wide receiver Darius Slayton said.

Mara has been the Giants' president and chief executive officer for the past 20 years after originally joining the franchise in a working capacity as its general counsel in 1991. He has been close to the team for his entire life.

Mara's father, Wellington, ran the organization for most of his childhood and his grandfather, Tim, founded the franchise.

Closing out this difficult season with a win was meaningful.

"You could tell it meant a lot to him, especially being in the locker room with the guys and getting a win like that," safety Dane Belton said. "It meant a lot to him to be here. Glad we were able to get a win."

The players and everyone in the locker room seemed to notice.

"To see him smile and get the game ball," Slayton said, "it was awesome."