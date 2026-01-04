The Texans head to the playoffs as the AFC's No. 5 seed after a division win vs. the Colts to end the regular season. (1:32)

HOUSTON -- The Indianapolis Colts lost their final seven games to complete a historic collapse after an 8-2 start.

But the team's ownership has decided not to make significant changes, with the Colts announcing less than three hours after a season-ending loss to the Houston Texans that general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen will return for the 2026 season.

There had been speculation about the pair's futures given the Colts' recent track record, with the team having not won the AFC South since 2014 and missing the playoffs for five straight seasons. Ballard, who just completed his ninth season, has been most scrutinized because of his 70-78-1 record as GM.

But organizationally, the Colts are moving forward steadfastly with a firm plan, according to multiple sources. The intent is to retain injured quarterback Daniel Jones -- whose fractured fibula and subsequent ruptured Achilles initiated the Colts' slide -- and getting star players including cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner back on the field. Jones will be a free agent in March but is expected to be re-signed.

Ownership, led by CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon, has endorsed the plan in recent weeks, sources said. Irsay-Gordon will address reporters Monday, according to the Colts.

At full strength, the Colts enjoyed the best record in the NFL and were performing at historic levels on offense before falling apart in the second half of the season. They had the NFL's top offense, its leading rusher (Jonathan Taylor) and biggest point differential through 10 games.

But the Colts have nothing to show for it. Indianapolis finished 8-9 this season, becoming the first team in NFL history to reach six games over .500 and ultimately finish with a losing record, according to ESPN Research. The Colts also don't have a first-round pick the next two seasons after sending both to the New York Jets in the trade for Gardner.

Asked about his job status after Sunday's 38-30 loss to Houston, Steichen, who is 25-26 as the Colts' coach, said: "That's not for me to decide. What I will say is that I love this team, I love this organization, I love this city, and I love the fans."

Asked if the team is headed in the right direction, he added, "Yeah, I do. Because I believe that. That's how I feel about it. Obviously, we showed signs early in the season that were pretty darn good. And we had some unfortunate circumstances, but that's part of the league. You have to overcome those circumstances. That's where you have to learn from and grow from to when you get in those situations."

In addition to the losing streak, the season will be marked by the Colts' desperate quarterback situation. After Jones sustained his season-ending Achilles injury, the Colts were left to ponder their next move. With backup and 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson Sr. on injured reserve, the Colts turned to long-retired Philip Rivers as their starter in hopes of keeping their playoff chances alive. The Colts went 0-3 with Rivers as their starter, though he played competitively.

Sunday's game was a prime example of what the Colts will be charged with fixing in 2026. They played a close game throughout, only to falter in the fourth quarter -- again. It was a microcosm of their recent games and seasons as they have consistently failed in late-season opportunities to clinch playoff spots.

That has to change no matter who is in charge, Taylor said.

"You just got to find a way to finish," he said. "I mean, there haven't been games really where we're just out of it. It's like, you just have to find a way to put people away."