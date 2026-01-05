Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence got the division championship trifecta on Sunday: a hat, a T-shirt and a grill.

Everybody got a hat and shirt after the Jacksonville Jaguars' 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans clinched the AFC South, but Lawrence was the only one who got the grill, a gift from cornerback Jarrian Jones.

Lawrence popped it in his mouth and showed it off while his teammates cheered in the locker room. Jacksonville then changed its profile picture on social media to Lawrence posing while wearing the grill.

If you're wondering why he got that gift, the answer is artificial intelligence. Lawrence has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL over the past eight games -- posting 19 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns -- and someone concocted an AI photo of Lawrence wearing a grill and a giant chain around his neck.

It naturally made its way around the locker room over the past few weeks -- thanks largely to the Jaguars' social media team getting players' reaction. Jones and several players decided to reward Lawrence with a real one.

"It's pretty funny," Lawrence said. "People have been asking me when I'm going to get one, and I'm like 'I don't plan on getting one,' but they got me one. I think it was some guys from the team, and I think somehow my wife might have been involved in that, getting my teeth measurements or something because it fit. Something's going on there.

"It's just been awesome this year with the team and just how close we are. I think that's really the fun part of it."