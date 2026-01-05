Open Extended Reactions

The NFL's regular-season finale brought long-awaited clarity to the playoff picture.

No game captured that reality more than the final matchup of the day, when the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Baltimore Ravens in a win-or-go-home showdown to decide the AFC North champion and final postseason berth.

The high stakes provided plenty of fuel for trash talk and sharp sound bites, as some of the game's best moments often come from what's said before or after the whistle.

Players and coaches carried the intensity from the field to the podium, delivering standout lines in their postgame sessions.

From bold declarations to perfectly timed one-liners, here are the best quotes from around the NFL in Week 18.

"It's pretty emotional, honestly. It's been a great year. So I'm thankful for these guys and excited to be going to the playoffs for the first time in a long while." Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers hung on to defeat the Ravens after Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal to win the game. On the previous drive, Rodgers connected with Calvin Austin III for a 26-yard go-ahead touchdown.

Rodgers is now back in the postseason for the first time since 2021, his penultimate season with the Green Bay Packers. He couldn't help but be emotional when reflecting on what it meant to return to the playoffs.

"That'll be the next journey, trying to go out there and get 25." Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

When Garrett entered Week 16 with 21.5 sacks and 44 pressures, it appeared inevitable that he would break the NFL's single-season sack record. That certainty wavered after he failed to record a sack against the Steelers in Week 17, and Week 18 seemed to be following a similar script -- until Garrett finally broke through, taking down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with 5:16 remaining in the third quarter.

After the game, Garrett celebrated the milestone but was already looking ahead, setting his sights on his next goal: breaking the record again, this time with 25 sacks.

"I'm going to go to Cancun like everybody tells me to do." Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

The Bengals were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Dec.14 following a 24-0 shutout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, marking their third consecutive season missing the playoffs.

When asked after the regular season finale, Chase shared that he already has a vacation destination solidified.

"They suck bro. I don't care. I have no respect for them. I don't like nobody on the Broncos." Los Angeles Chargers S Tony Jefferson

The Denver Broncos secured the AFC's top playoff seed with a 19-3 win over a Los Angeles Chargers lineup filled largely with backups. With no chance to win the division, head coach Jim Harbaugh rested several starters, most notably quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James Jr. and outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu. The result was a lopsided final score, and Jefferson delivered a message in the tunnel after the game.

"Call me back. This ain't over." Carolina Panthers HC Dave Canales

The Panthers clinched the NFC South for the first time since 2015 thanks to the Atlanta Falcons' 19-17 win over the New Orleans Saints. Carolina head coach Dave Canales said his brother called to celebrate after the Falcons recorded what appeared to be a game-sealing interception -- but with more than three minutes still remaining in the fourth quarter, Canales told him to call back once it was official.

"That was fun." Las Vegas Raiders HC Pete Carroll

The Raiders won their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-12 to finish with a 3-14 record -- tied for the most losses in a season in franchise history (2006).

Despite neither team recording a touchdown, the win came in dramatic fashion.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson drilled a career-long 60-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to secure the win and snap Las Vegas' 10-game losing streak. According to ESPN Research, it was the third-longest made field goal in franchise history, trailing only Sebastian Janikowski's 63-yarder in 2011 and 61-yarder in 2009.

In his postgame news conference, Carroll offered a positive assessment, despite the difficult season.

"We can really get down to business ... and we'll start first thing in the morning." Dallas Cowboys Owner/GM Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season officially ended at 4:02 p.m. ET with a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants.

It didn't take long for owner and general manager Jerry Jones to quickly shift his focus -- in his eyes, the 2026 season begins Monday.