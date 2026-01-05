The Commanders send the Eagles to the three seed as they get a 24-17 win. (1:24)

PHILADELPHIA -- Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner joined a rare club and pass rusher Von Miller added a hefty amount to his bank account in their season-ending 24-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Wagner recorded five tackles to give him 2,000 for his career, according to Pro Football Reference, becoming the third player in NFL history to reach that milestone. He joins former linebackers London Fletcher and Ray Lewis; Fletcher also recorded his with Washington and serves as a radio analyst for the team.

"It's a lot of hard work," said Wagner, who was presented a signed jersey by Fletcher in the locker room after the game. "Consistency. It's pushing through injuries that people know about, that people don't know about. It's pushing through good times, bad times. It's staying committed to your work, staying committed to your craft. No matter what people say outside, you just keep going."

Meanwhile, Miller recorded his ninth sack of the season that earned him another $500,000 bonus; he had already made $500,000 for reaching seven sacks.

Miller's sack of Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee occurred with 41 seconds remaining and left him tied with DeMarcus Ware for ninth on the all-time sack list at 138.5. The sack became an official statistic in 1982.

Miller's nine sacks were his most since the 2021 season. Miller tore his ACL in December 2022 while with Buffalo, costing him five games the following season.

"I stopped trying to prove it to the league a long time ago. I think I proved it to myself," he said. "That ACL injury and Buffalo, it crushed me. It was devastating. I felt like I let them down. I felt like I wasn't able to get the job done for those guys. So coming here, I wanted to be there for my guys. I wanted to be there for this organization.

"I definitely proved I could still play."

Wagner and Miller both were on one-year contracts. Wagner, who turns 36 in June, said he wasn't yet ready to consider his future, but Miller, who turns 37 in March, made it clear he wants to keep playing.

"This adversity that we went through this year will only make this team better. And I would love to be a part of this team," Miller said.