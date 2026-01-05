PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens ruled out Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton in the second half of Sunday night's win-and-get-in showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a concussion.

Hamilton had a helmet-to-helmet collision with teammate Alohi Gilman while defending a pass on the first drive of the second half. Hamilton was evaluated for a concussion and then carted off to the locker room before being ruled out.

Gilman was also evaluated for a concussion and deemed questionable to return.

It had been a strong game for Hamilton, who had nine tackles before the head injury. He entered Sunday's game as the Ravens' second-leading tackler this season.

The winner of the Week 18 finale will clinch the AFC North title and make the playoffs as the conference's No. 4 seed.