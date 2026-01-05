Daniel Carlson hits a field goal in the final seconds to give the Raiders their third win of the season. (0:56)

LAS VEGAS -- In the visitors' locker room at Allegiant Stadium, one Kansas City Chiefs player after another approached tight end Travis Kelce following the team's season-ending 14-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Those teammates, including quarterback Chris Oladokun, rookie linebacker Cooper McDonald and pass rusher Chris Jones, either hugged or thanked Kelce, who said he's undecided on his future -- whether to return to the Chiefs for a 14th season or call it a career.

"I just love this team," Kelce said with a smile. "I'm proud of the way we finished this, even though it ended the way it did. The guys still showed up and gave it their all. That's all you can ask for, man.

"I've got so much love for this team, this organization and the people here. I'll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings [Monday] and get close to the family and figure things out."

Ever since announcing his return to the Chiefs in late February, Kelce has mostly spoken about his future through only this season, the final year of his contract. Kelce had previously shared in late November that he plans to make a decision by early March, before NFL free agency begins.

He reiterated that Sunday, stressing he's not sure how long it will take him to make a decision.

"Who knows?" Kelce said. "Either it hits me quick or I've got to take some time. Last year was a little bit easier. I think I knew right away I wanted to kind of give this one [year] a shot. We'll see."

A year ago, Kelce posted career lows in receiving yards (823), yards per reception (8.5) and receiving touchdowns (3), and the Chiefs were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

This past offseason, though, Kelce did what he did when he was a younger player: He trained in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with Tony Villani to recapture some of the speed, agility and quickness he felt he had lost over the past two seasons.

The noticeable improvement in athleticism allowed Kelce to regain a trait that made him one of the league's top pass-catchers: He created yards after the catch, leading the Chiefs in that category (424) in 2025. He also once again led the team in targets (108), receptions (76), yards (851), touchdowns (5) and receiving first downs (45).

But the Chiefs finished a disappointing 6-11, their worst record under coach Andy Reid.

"We obviously didn't do well as a team, but I felt like I came into the season prepared and ready to rock and roll with the right intentions," Kelce said. "The ball just didn't go our way in a lot of those close games, unfortunately. If I do choose to come back, that's something I've really got to focus on, making sure I'm available and I'm ready for those [late-game] moments."

The season did feature some career highlights. In November, Kelce set the franchise touchdown record with his 84th career score. On Sunday, Kelce became just the third tight end in NFL history to record at least 13,000 receiving yards, doing so in just 192 games, the fastest to reach the milestone.

Kelce also became the second player in NFL history to record 75 receptions for 10 consecutive seasons, joining Raiders Hall of Famer Tim Brown. Kelce's second reception Sunday was the 1,079th of his career, surpassing Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens for eighth most in NFL history.

"I've got so much respect for him," Kelce said of Owens. "When you start getting old enough to accumulate all these records and be a part of the greatness that are guys like T.O., you just appreciate even more what they gave to this game because you feel what it takes to achieve all of that."

Kelce's base salary this season was $4.5 million, although his roster bonus was $12.5 million. Kelce declined to share if he would accept a similar contract or reduced salary for 2026.

"That's all down the road," he said. "I think I've still got to make that decision first to even feel what kind of importance that means to me."

Before Kelce exited the locker room Sunday, more teammates -- defensive end Charles Omenihu, linebacker Jack Cochrane and tight end Robert Tonyan -- approached him to express their appreciation. Even team owner Clark Hunt spent a few minutes chatting with Kelce.

One of the few players who was confident that Sunday wasn't Kelce's final game was Jones, the 10-year veteran who played alongside the tight end in five of the last six Super Bowls.

"He'll be back next year," Jones said of Kelce. "I've got faith in my dawg coming back. He brings a lot of energy, a lot of passion to the game. He's one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, if not the best tight end to ever play the game. I have so much respect and love for him.

"Hopefully this is not his last year. We have so much more growth to do next year and so much work to do. I'm looking forward to it."