Long shots entering the 2025 season, the Seattle Seahawks will head into the playoffs with the best odds to win Super Bowl LX.

The Seahawks are +350 favorites to win the Super Bowl, followed closely by the Los Angeles Rams at +425, according to DraftKings lines. The AFC top-seeded Denver Broncos come in next at +650, with the AFC East's Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots rounding out the top five at +950.

Seattle entered the campaign with +6000 odds to win this season's championship and should the Hawks win it all, they would have the longest preseason odds for a champion since the 2001 Patriots. With Seattle and Los Angeles both representing the NFC West, this will be the first time in the last 50 seasons that the top two Super Bowl favorites are from the same division entering the postseason, per ESPN Research via SportsOddsHistory.com.

Jamey Pileggi, head NFL oddsmaker for Circa Sports, told ESPN that the sportsbook took "high-limit" Super Bowl wagers on Seattle before the season at 75-1 at 50-1, making the Seahawks one of the book's biggest liabilities. "Obviously, it turned out to be a great bet," Pileggi said.

Pileggi also notes high liability on the Houston Texans (+1300) after a big bet came in on them following the team's 0-3 start, which lengthened them to 100-1 Super Bowl odds. The Texans hold the same championship odds as the Jacksonville Jaguars (+1300) even though the latter won the AFC South.

BetMGM reported that the Bills and Broncos represent two of its largest liabilities, both for the Super Bowl and AFC championship, while DraftKings Sportsbook director Johnny Avello said that the Patriots have "money on them everywhere." Joey Feazel, head of football at Caesars Sportsbook, said the San Francisco 49ers (+2800) are the biggest winner for bettors at his book.

"We have been lower on them all year long, given the simple schedule that put them in their current position, but we have a strong Nevada base of customers who enjoy betting on them to win the Super Bowl all offseason and throughout the season," Feazel said over email.

On the flip side, the Baltimore Ravens became the first preseason Super Bowl favorite to miss the playoffs since 2008 and were one of four teams with preseason odds of +2000 or shorter to miss this postseason. Baltimore was the fourth-largest liability at BetMGM just behind the Detroit Lions, another team with short preseason championship odds.

Feazel and other bookmakers have the Rams as the top team in their power ratings, and he expects L.A. to attract plenty of handle even as a potential double-digit favorite in their first playoff game against the Carolina Panthers; the Rams have fluctuated between -9.5 and -10 since open on Sunday evening.

The Philadelphia Eagles opened as 3-point favorites over the 49ers before moving up to -3.5, while the Texans opened at -2.5 before quickly jumping to -3 and then -3.5 for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Opening Wild-Card Weekend Spreads (per DraftKings odds at open)

• Los Angeles Rams -9.5 at Carolina Panthers

• Green Bay Packers -1.5 at Chicago Bears

• Buffalo Bills -1.5 at Jacksonville Jaguars

• San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles -3

• Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots -3.5

• Houston Texans -2.5 at Pittsburgh Steelers

ESPN's David Purdum contributed to this report.