The "Get Up" crew reacts to the Browns' decision to fire coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons. (2:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Less than six months ago, coach Kevin Stefanski had a strong show of support from Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam despite the organization attempting to rebound from a 3-14 campaign during the 2024 season.

But Jimmy Haslam, though, said another three-win season finish wouldn't cut it.

"We've got to do better. I think we'll know what better looks like," Jimmy Haslam said.

Ultimately, a 5-12 finish for the 2025 regular season wasn't better. The Browns on Monday announced the firing of Stefanski, who guided Cleveland the past six seasons and led the franchise to two playoff appearances while also winning two NFL Coach of the Year awards (2020 and 2023). Stefanski leaves Cleveland with a 45-56 regular-season record and a 1-2 record in the postseason.

In Monday's statement announcing their decision to fire Stefanski, the Haslams also stated that general manager Andrew Berry would be retained and would lead the search for the team's 12th head coach since 1999.

What's next for the Browns as they enter an offseason stocked with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft and a quarterback situation that is unsettled at best? ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi and senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler answer all the pressing questions in the wake of Stefanski's firing.

What led the Browns to move on from Kevin Stefanski?

At the start of training camp in late July, the Haslams acknowledged the team would have to take its time rebuilding its foundation after a three-win finish in 2024. But in a statement announcing the firing of Stefanski, the owners said that the results over the past two seasons -- a combined 8-26 record -- "have not been satisfactory."

The issues were especially prominent on offense, which has been Stefanski's specialty. Under Stefanski, the Browns used an NFL-high 13 different starting quarterbacks, and per ESPN Research, Browns QBs under the coach have ranked bottom five in Total QBR, yards per attempt and completion percentage.

Cleveland struggled to find a consistent answer at quarterback, and its core players began to age, but Stefanski wasn't able to steer the unit to support an elite defense the past two seasons, both of which saw him give up playcalling duties.

Haslam on Monday said there is still work to do in the rebuilding the roster -- especially on offense -- but he believed this year's team was capable of winning more games. -- Oyefusi

Why is Cleveland keeping general manager Andrew Berry?

Berry, 38, will not only remain in his current role, but he will also lead the search for the franchise's next head coach. The Haslams, in their statement, noted the "exciting young core to build upon," which Berry has been responsible for. He delivered a productive 2025 draft class and also netted Cleveland an extra first-round pick in 2026 by trading back from the No. 2 overall pick to the No. 5 with the Jacksonville Jaguars on opening night of the 2025 draft.

Jimmy Haslam on Monday also referenced other personnel moves made by Berry, including the free agent signing of Maliek Collins, the finding of breakout kicker Andre Szmyt and the in-season trade for cornerback Tyson Campbell.

With Stefanski out, there is potential to be a stronger spotlight on Berry, who arrived in Cleveland with Stefanski in 2020. He'll continue to build on both sides of the ball and, of course, find a quarterback. -- Oyefusi

The Browns will retain general manager Andrew Berry after firing coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday following Cleveland's 5-12 season. AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File

Who are the potential candidates for the job?

One factor in the Browns' direction is seasoned defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, whose second-ranked defense should be stout once again in 2026. The Browns could push to retain Schwartz and pair him with an offensive-minded head coach. Jimmy Haslam said Monday the organization thinks highly of Schwartz and would like to keep him in the building. Remember: Maximizing a talented 2025 draft class filled with intriguing offensive options is paramount.

So, certainly the Browns could interview the likes of Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, a possible sleeper for the job. Some of the hottest coaching candidates are defensive coordinators, so expect the candidates such as the Rams' Chris Shula, Packers' Jeff Hafley, Broncos' Vance Joseph and Chargers' Jesse Minter.

Jimmy Haslam said he doesn't have a preference on finding a coach who specializes in offense or defense but is looking for a good leader to build a strong culture. -- Fowler and Oyefusi

How likely is Stefanski to land another head coach job this offseason?

Several sources familiar with the leaguewide hiring process expect Stefanski to become a viable head coaching candidate -- quite possibly among the most viable. This year's field is the most wide open in years, without a clear-cut top target. Having head coaching experience helps. As one high-ranking NFL executive put it, two-time coach of the year recipients don't come available very often. Doing so in Cleveland only amplifies that feat.

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants will likely want to speak with Stefanski. They've had weeks to research potential candidates and anticipated Stefanski could become available. One ding on Stefanski's résumé is his relinquishing of offensive playcalling in back-to-back years, taking the sheen off his offensive cachet. But Stefanski lacked elite offensive weapons at his disposal the past two years, to be sure, and the burdensome Deshaun Watson contract inhibited progress for the entire operation. Teams with job openings will understand all of that. -- Fowler

How will the coaching change impact the Browns' QB situation?

This is a last-place AFC North team that needs to start over at the most important position regardless of whom it hires. Perhaps Shedeur Sanders can be a bridge option in 2026? But having two first-round picks presents a unique chance to get a premier passer if the draft falls right. Expect the Browns to explore free agent options such as Daniel Jones or Malik Willis.

Watson enters his final year of his record-breaking contract. While it feels like the relationship is over, he is an option and was once a mega-watt star. Putting him on the field again could affect the Browns' cap savings from the insurance policy the team took out on his $230-million contract. -- Fowler