Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, but doctors do not believe he needs surgery as he heads into the offseason, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Ward, the No. 1 pick in last year's NFL draft, had tests Monday after he exited Sunday's loss to Jacksonville in the first quarter.

Ward was injured on the Titans' first drive of the game when he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder as he dove into the end zone to cap off a 7-yard touchdown run to give the Titans an early 7-0 lead.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward suffered a shoulder injury on this touchdown lunge against the Jaguars. AP Photo/John Raoux

Ward, the only quarterback in the NFL to have taken all his team's snaps through Week 17, was later seen on the sideline in the second half with his right arm in a sling. The rookie had played all 951 snaps on offense for the Titans up to the point he was injured.