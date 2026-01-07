Open Extended Reactions

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday, but we're also keeping an eye on coach movement.

What's new with Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh? How did the John Harbaugh-Ravens split go down? What are the Raiders thinking after securing the No. 1 pick and moving on from Pete Carroll?

The NFL coaching carousel is spinning fast, and only accelerating with Harbaugh's dismissal. We canvassed sources across the league to gather intel on potential moves every team could make.

NFC EAST

The Cowboys are in position to hunt for a big-name defensive coordinator after firing Matt Eberflus. Minnesota's Brian Flores is on the radar, and recently fired head coaches Raheem Morris and Jonathan Gannon are available. Dallas feels like it has a playoff-caliber offense (second in yards per game this season) and needs someone to tie the defense together. However, people on Dallas' staff felt the defensive problems were "not all [Eberflus'] fault." Roster reinforcements will be necessary. Something to keep in mind: Dallas rarely hires a first-time defensive coordinator. Experience is required.

The reason Joe Schoen's GM tenure in New York was never shaky: He has been running point on the coaching search for weeks, gathering extensive research. He's the one making calls throughout the league to fact-find on candidates. His imprint is all over this. And most likely, there's no high-profile candidate out there with the clout to request their own GM. The expectation is that the new head coach will work directly with Schoen.

It has been a tough year for NFC East coordinators. Washington, Dallas and New York fired four of them combined. That places the spotlight on Philadelphia and how it approaches its offensive coordinator position. Some around the league are wondering about the future of Kevin Patullo because of the offense's struggles. Patullo has clout in Philadelphia because of his strong relationships with key players and a long-standing position as a Nick Sirianni confidant. The offensive line's quality of play has certainly not been the same as last year's, which is bad timing for Patullo. The offense ranks 24th in yards per game, which is tough considering the overall talent of the group. Additionally, defensive backs coach Christian Parker should be in the mix on the coordinator carousel. Teams are intrigued by him. And defensive line coach Clint Hurtt has coordinator experience and has helped in developing DTs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, which could lead to opportunities elsewhere.

Dan Quinn is long removed from his Atlanta Falcons days, but he could tap into the Falcons tree for his next defensive coordinator hire. Some around the league wonder whether Quinn considers hiring former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, given their close ties. And Morris' coordinator this season, Jeff Ulbrich, should be a commodity as well. In the Commanders' search for a new offensive coordinator, some around the league think they could hire someone who has Jayden Daniels work from under center more often for play-action purposes.

NFC NORTH

Assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, who will interview for the Atlanta GM job, was a fixture on the carousel while the Bears were losing. Chicago's 11-win season -- and Cunningham's role in that process -- should heighten his profile in the coming weeks. Cunningham has been active in Chicago, from personnel to player negotiations to trades to scouting systems and analytics. His mentors include Ozzie Newsome and Howie Roseman. He turned down Arizona three years ago, and some of his recent interviews were with teams that either had a clear-cut favorite going in (Titans, Chargers) or had changed their structure after the season (Jaguars). After four years as Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Cunningham has plenty of leadership experience to aid him this cycle. It doesn't hurt that Poles was a Boston College teammate of Matt Ryan, a soon-to-be Falcons football exec.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle could get some attention either for playcalling opportunities or head-coaching jobs elsewhere. Defensive backs coach Al Harris is a coordinator candidate who has ties to various coaches, including John Harbaugh, Mike McCarthy and Steve Spagnuolo.

The firing of offensive coordinator John Morton gives head coach Dan Campbell the chance to redefine the Lions' offense. The loss of Ben Johnson affected Detroit more than it probably wanted to admit. Campbell opted for continuity with Morton, a Detroit assistant in 2022. "I know [Campbell] likes calling plays, but they have so many weapons and that's a coveted job to get a really good playcaller in there," an NFC executive familiar with the Lions said.

What helps defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's head-coaching case this cycle: his unique experience. After coaching Boston College for four seasons and leaving on his own accord for the Green Bay job, he has head-coaching experience without the retread label. People I've talked to believe that could be a differentiator when combined with his extensive NFL background as a longtime defensive backs coach in the NFL and his two years running Matt LaFleur's defense in Green Bay.

On the GM front, people I've talked to believe exec Jon-Eric Sullivan's combination of deep personnel experience and relatability will make him a prominent candidate in Miami, where he's interviewing. He impressed in Tennessee last year.

The future of defensive coordinator Brian Flores is a key storyline this cycle. The Vikings hope to re-sign Flores, who just finished the last year of his contract. But Flores, who is considered a top coordinator on the market, has options, which means he has leverage. Nearly 10 NFL teams have a defensive coordinator opening. And he could be in the mix for head-coaching jobs. If he signs with Minnesota now, he can't make a lateral move. So it wouldn't surprise if it takes some time before there's a resolution.

NFC SOUTH

Some Falcons players were surprised (as well as upset) by the Raheem Morris firing. Even though owner Arthur Blank appeared ready to fire Morris after the team's 3-7 start to the season, Morris clearly did not lose the locker room and players fought their way to a late four-game winning streak. Some members of the coaching staff were optimistic that that would be enough to secure a third year for Morris, who should now get coordinator or head-coaching looks in the coming weeks. Don't be surprised if the Falcons attempt to keep Ulbrich at defensive coordinator. That could be part of the plan eventually, with Ulbrich staying under a new head coach.

Defensive pass-game coordinator Jonathan Cooley is a name to watch for defensive playcaller openings elsewhere. The Panthers' secondary is much improved this year, ranking ninth in interceptions (15), and Cooley comes from the fruitful Rams tree.

The Saints won't need significant staff changes this week. Coach Kellen Moore has what's considered a good group, with offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who went 24-24 as Los Angeles Chargers coach from 2021-23 and led the Saints to top-10 rankings in several defensive categories. Nussmeier oversaw the swift development of Tyler Shough.

On the general manager front, Saints assistant GM Khai Harley could be a name to watch for the Falcons' search. He has nearly 20 years with the Saints, and teams are starting to value the combination of managerial and salary cap experience more.

Todd Bowles met with ownership Tuesday and has a staff meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Signs point to Bowles returning for a fifth season as Tampa Bay's head coach. One model that Tampa has kicked around is beefing up the staff around Bowles with a new offensive coordinator and additions to the defensive staff (possibly a coordinator role). Think back to the Eagles when they went big with Moore and Vic Fangio two years ago. Doing so is costly and could prevent Tampa from following suit. But these are the type of big-picture ideas discussed in Tampa lately. The offense's regression -- the team fell from third to 22nd in yards per game over the past year -- could prompt change. Improving the defense isn't so simple. Bowles is still considered a skilled defensive playcaller, and the lack of elite pass rushers could complicate any push for a top coordinator candidate.

NFC WEST

It doesn't seem totally off the table for the Cardinals' next head coach to inherit Kyler Murray as starting quarterback. As some around the league have pointed out, owner Michael Bidwill probably won't be eager to pay both Murray and fired head coach Jonathan Gannon to work elsewhere. Murray has $36.8 million in guarantees in 2026, which will be hard to offset via trade or release. But Gannon should get a prominent defensive coordinator job somewhere, which would offset a chunk of his buyout. While it's uncertain whether Bidwill made a Gannon-or-Murray calculation, firing Gannon was the more palatable move financially. The Cardinals' coaching staff was cautiously optimistic about Gannon surviving despite the team's ugly 1-14 finish. But as one industry source noted, "The product was so bad. They are so far behind the rest of the NFC West."

A Rams source told me this recently about passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase: "He'll be a head coach one day." Scheelhaase has acquitted himself well in two years with Sean McVay and could get some traction as a head-coaching candidate.

The Rams have one of the deeper staffs in the league for potential upward mobility elsewhere. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has helped Los Angeles' offense jump nearly nine points per game, to 30.5 this year. Assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant should get some defensive coordinator looks. Quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone is a former coordinator who has gotten the best out of Matthew Stafford. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula is considered among the top head-coaching candidates on the market.

From the one-year-from-now file, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak is poised to be a hot head coaching candidate in the 2026-27 cycle. Kyle Shanahan is very high on him and he has the right temperament for the job. He's considered someone from this tree who could make some noise next carousel.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh should be a player for multiple head coaching jobs. Tennessee and Las Vegas come to mind. Saleh is expected to get an interview with the Titans and he acquitted himself well in his Raiders interviews last year.

49ers personnel exec Josh Williams interviewed for Jacksonville's GM job last year and is a qualified candidate once again. The Columbia grad has played a big role in the 49ers' evaluation processes and is up for the GM job in Miami. Some inside the league wouldn't be surprised if Williams ends up being the favorite.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is interviewing in Atlanta, among other spots, with the Falcons a potential pairing that makes sense. As one NFC coach noted, Kubiak's system and acumen with Bijan Robinson and a good offensive line 'would be lethal.' The Falcons have questions at quarterback, but the possibilities in the running game will attract top offensive coaches. What that means for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains to be seen. Penix is best utilized as a deep-intermediate-to-deep thrower rather than in a West Coast-based system. But he's talented enough to make it work.

Don't sleep on defensive coordinator Aden Durde's candidacy. He's interviewing with the Browns and there could be other teams that talk to him.

AFC EAST

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady's head coaching candidacy is intriguing. He has kept the Bills in the top five in total offense without a dominant wide receiver. The pool of candidates with strong backgrounds on offense is relatively thin. The buzz around his name is not magma-hot, but he'll have his chances. Some people I've talked to believe he would have been a prime candidate in Cincinnati had that job opened, due to long-standing ties with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase from his LSU days. Brady has extensive interview experience, and if there's a year to win a job based on interviews and not rubber stamps, this is the one.

As things stand, the people I've talked to in Miami are not expecting a change with Mike McDaniel. With no general manager in place, it's hard to forecast exactly what the Dolphins' brain trust will look like. Miami is off and running with eight general manager candidates. It's noteworthy that three of the first six candidates come from the 49ers' front office, which knows McDaniel, a Kyle Shanahan disciple, well. How the new GM feels about McDaniel could be a factor in the head coach's future, but I continue to hear that McDaniel has support in important parts of the building.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is tentatively scheduled to interview with the Falcons on Saturday. He is familiar with the operation after interviewing there two years ago.

What New England does with its defensive coordinator job will be interesting. Terrell Williams missed the season to focus on prostate cancer recovery. Zak Kuhr has acquitted himself well as interim, to the point where he could garner interest as a primary playcaller elsewhere. But the Patriots have a really good thing going, so perhaps Mike Vrabel can find a way to incorporate both coaches while acknowledging Kuhr's ascension.

Pass game coordinator Thomas Brown could get playcalling or head coaching looks once again. His career has rebounded after navigating two tough interim stints in once-downtrodden Carolina and Chicago.

Status quo on the Jets' coaching staff as of Tuesday night. The team is wrapping up exit meetings, and the coaches are expected to meet mid-to-late week. My early sense is that the Jets keep offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand but that staff changes on offense could be on the way. But anything feels possible after a truly horrific passing game performance.

AFC NORTH

Tuesday was a fascinating day in Baltimore. Ravens assistant coaches were in touch with John Harbaugh throughout Tuesday about his potential exit. The Ravens made clear in their statement that this was a firing. But the impression from one source involved with those staff talks was that Harbaugh had a decision to weigh -- and 24 hours to do it. It's sort of semantics at this point. The Ravens were ready to move on. But I'm not so convinced the talks between Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti were completely one-sided. Harbaugh had three years left on his deal, so he wasn't going to initiate an exit, which can jeopardize the contract. It's cleaner if the team does it.

What seems clear is that Harbaugh appears at peace with leaving, ready for a new challenge. My sense is he didn't always feel appreciated in the final years in Baltimore. Despite reported friction between Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson, one team source believed Jackson and Harbaugh were actually in a decent place overall and that Harbaugh worked over the years at maintaining a relationship with his QB. Questions existed about chemistry between Jackson and OC Todd Monken, which we noted last week.

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher is an under-the-radar coaching option this cycle. He could have some traction in Cleveland, for example. Cincinnati's offense remained respectable through a tough year. Some teams could try to lure him as a playcaller somewhere (Zac Taylor still calls plays in Cincinnati), but Pitcher should have a chance at a head job. He's believed to have the right demeanor and leadership qualities for such a position, but the Bengals aren't exactly a hot team.

Jim Schwartz's presence looms large. The Browns could pair a gifted defensive coordinator in Schwartz with an offensive-minded head coach. Schwartz is under contract for 2026, so Cleveland has the ability to block coordinator suitors. He can leave for a head coaching job, of course. But Cleveland is in position to keep the core of a fourth-ranked defense in place with Schwartz, who will likely interview for Cleveland's head job, too.

Mike Tomlin's future has been hotly debated of late. There is no firm evidence as of now that Tomlin would leave Pittsburgh after 19 seasons. He's been fiercely loyal to Pittsburgh. But a source close to Tomlin believes stepping away is at least a possibility. Does he need a break? It's a question that hasn't quite gone away, though only Tomlin truly knows what he will do. The source believes Tomlin would be more intrigued by doing TV than returning to the coaching market, should he leave the Steelers. The source wonders what Tomlin has left to chase as an NFL coach. A separate source with ties to Tomlin is confident he will stay in Pittsburgh. Either way, Aaron Rodgers and Tomlin can attempt a spirited run in the playoffs, and TV opportunities would await Tomlin if he does want to entertain them. My understanding is that networks have had open invitations for Tomlin if he ever left coaching.

AFC SOUTH

Early intel is that defensive coordinator Matt Burke is expected to receive at least one head coaching interview for the work he has done with Houston's top-ranked defense. New York is a potential spot. Burke and Giants general manager Joe Schoen have shared history from Miami in 2016.

Quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson could get a coordinator spike due to his work with Houston quarterbacks. Davis Mills was sharp during a three-game stint while C.J. Stroud was out. Johnson's offseason presentations at coaching summits are considered highly impressive by his peers.

Significant staff changes are not expected here. The Colts will need to replace defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, who is headed to Notre Dame. But any moves by Shane Steichen will be minor unless key coaches find upward mobility elsewhere, which is a possibility. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will interview with Tennessee and New York. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter could get looks as a playcaller elsewhere. (Steichen calls the plays in Indy.)

Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski might ring in his 30th birthday with a playoff victory and head coaching opportunities. His birthday is Monday, a day after the Jaguars' wild-card showdown with Buffalo. Teams are generally waiting until after this weekend's games to request head coaching interviews with candidates participating in the wild-card round. A few looks for Udinski wouldn't surprise. His rise from Minnesota assistant to Jacksonville OC has been quick and he doesn't call plays. But several successful NFL head coaches didn't call plays before getting a head coaching job -- most notably one of Udinski's mentors, Kevin O'Connell. And he has made an early impact on a good offense.

While the Titans could focus on offense-minded head coach candidates due to the need to develop Cam Ward, Tennessee is legitimately intrigued by a handful of defense-oriented candidates, too. San Francisco's Robert Saleh is one. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is another. The Titans will be open-minded, knowing they can pair a defensive head coach with a strong, established offensive playcaller. Some of the candidates to interview for the head coaching position could become coordinator options, too. Landing a strong staff for the head coach is paramount for Tennessee's new front office.

AFC WEST

Vance Joseph will be a busy man this week, planning to squeeze in five team interviews -- Raiders, Cardinals, Giants, Titans and Falcons -- before Friday. That's the loose plan. Denver is giving a ringing endorsement to Joseph, most notably his ability to work well with others, known as being a good teammate in the entire football operation.

Denver also considers quarterbacks coach Davis Webb a rising star. Some in the building believe he's got some Sean Payton-level confidence. While he might be a future head coach, his next step could be calling an offense somewhere as an OC.

GM George Paton is finishing the fifth year of a six-year deal. He doesn't have an extension yet. Signs point to Paton staying in Denver. The Broncos have 24 regular-season wins in the past two years with Paton and head coach Sean Payton together. The drafts have been successful. Perhaps Denver works out an extension this offseason. But if he became available for some reason, he'd be a hot GM candidate.

The Matt Nagy situation is one to watch. The Chiefs' offensive coordinator is a free agent who will entertain his choices. Those include head coaching opportunities -- he'll be a candidate in Tennessee, among other spots -- and possibly as a playcaller/OC elsewhere. Kansas City certainly could attempt to keep him. But Nagy is also willing to bet on himself.

And, if Nagy were to leave, would Kliff Kingsbury have a chance to slide back into Patrick Mahomes' life as Chiefs OC? It makes a lot of sense.

Despite the presence of Tom Brady as minority owner, expect general manager John Spytek to be a major factor in the hiring process of a new head coach. "He's in the crosshairs now," an industry source said. Last year, Spytek was hired just a few days before the hiring of Pete Carroll. Much of the legwork was already done. This time, Spytek can collaborate with Brady from the get-go. As for candidates, one team source believes offensive-minded candidates will get serious consideration. The Raiders pick first in April's draft and they know they must get the quarterback position right.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter could fit the Baltimore mold to replace Harbaugh. He has ties to the organization as a former Harbaugh assistant. He's a creative defensive mind, which is much needed after the struggles on that side of the ball in Baltimore over the past two years. And when I asked someone who knows Minter well about his coaching style, the first word used was 'conscientious,' which is important in Baltimore -- particularly with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will most likely want to build a relationship with his new coach from the ground up. He values that.