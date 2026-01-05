Steelers' DK Metcalf 'excited as hell' to return for playoffs

Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The second Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III crossed the goal line to score the go-ahead, fourth-quarter touchdown Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, DK Metcalf jumped off his couch, got dressed, grabbed his keys and started driving to Acrisure Stadium.

Traffic kept the suspended Steelers wide receiver from reaching the locker room in time to celebrate the AFC North title, but speaking Monday for the first time since his altercation with the fan in Detroit and his resulting two-game suspension, Metcalf expressed gratitude for his teammates.

"My teammates gave me another opportunity to come back, so just a big shoutout to them," Metcalf said. "[It was a] roller coaster. I couldn't watch some moments because of my anxiety getting too high, but I'm just happy my teammates got the dub."

His teammates were equally appreciative of Metcalf's return. Coming off the field Sunday night, defensive captain Cameron Heyward was quick to point out that Metcalf would return for their Monday night wild-card matchup with the Houston Texans (8:15 ET, ESPN).

"We're going to the playoffs, and guess what," he told the camera, "we get DK back!"

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling greeted Metcalf as he entered the locker room on Monday by singing the "Welcome Back, Kotter" theme song ... "Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back." Metcalf took time to hug and chat with teammates and coaches before talking with reporters for the first time since the Detroit incident and suspension.

"I'm excited as hell to be back in the building around my teammates, being in meetings, going to practice, all the things that encompass a week of preparation," Metcalf said.

Metcalf declined to answer questions about the altercation with the fan in Detroit and his suspension, but he did say he was surprised his appeal of the punishment was denied by the NFL.

"I can't walk y'all through nothing that happened," Metcalf said when asked about the incident and the appeals process. Asked if he wanted to clarify anything that had been said publicly or correct any misinformation that might be out there about the incident, Metcalf also declined.

"I can't say nothing about what happened," he said.

With the suspension, Metcalf was barred from being at the team facility during the first week, but he was permitted to return for individual training during the second week. He said he spent his suspension working out and then flew home to be with his family during Christmas.

DK Metcalf thanked his teammates for giving him another opportunity to take the field with them this season. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Steelers lost their first game without Metcalf in Week 17, falling to the Cleveland Browns 13-6 in large part because of an anemic offensive performance. Sunday night's game started similarly as the Steelers managed just three points at halftime, and Aaron Rodgers completed only 15 of 25 passes for 98 yards by that point.

Asked how difficult it was to watch the past two games and if he felt responsible for the offensive struggles, Metcalf owned his actions and the resulting consequences but stopped short of taking blame for the Steelers' shortcomings.

"No, sir," he said. "Because I feel full responsibility for my actions and that's it. But I have the utmost respect and confidence in my teammates. Still going out there and performing to the best of their abilities."

The Steelers bounced back in the second half against Baltimore thanks in large part to a strong fourth quarter that saw Rodgers complete 11-of-14 for 133 yards and the game-winning score.

Now, Metcalf, who led Steelers receivers with 850 yards and six touchdowns on 59 catches this season, returns to an offense that showed an ability to execute and reach its potential late in the game as Rodgers connected with nine different pass catchers Sunday.

In his last game prior to the suspension, Metcalf was part of a balanced offense that put up 29 points against the Detroit Lions as Rodgers threw for 266 yards and a touchdown, and running back Jaylen Warren rushed for 143 yards and two scores.

"We were definitely starting to hit our stride as an offense," Metcalf said. "I think we found our groove. Hoping we can pick that back up."