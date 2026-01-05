Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- With a potential playoff return for star linebacker Fred Warner still at least a couple weeks away, the San Francisco 49ers took another hit at the position on Monday.

In his afternoon conference call, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Tatum Bethune, the player who replaced Warner when he broke his right ankle in Week 6, will miss the rest of the season because of a torn groin.

With Bethune out, the 49ers are still hoping for a surprise return by Warner but that won't happen this week in the NFC wild card round against the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, veteran Eric Kendricks will become the fourth Niner to start at middle linebacker this season, following Warner, Bethune and Curtis Robinson.

Kendricks signed with San Francisco on Nov. 26 of last year after spending the season waiting for the right opportunity with a contender. He'd been elevated from the practice squad and played in the final three regular season games, posting six tackles in 45 defensive snaps. Bethune finished second on the team in tackles with 91, adding a sack and three pass breakups in 14 games.

"I'm real confident in Eric," Shanahan said. "He's been here long enough. These games he's gotten in the last couple of weeks, he's done a good job, and I'm glad that we got him for the situation."

Warner, meanwhile, has been attacking his rehabilitation with an eye toward getting back for a possible playoff run. Although the Niners could undoubtedly use him sooner than later, Shanahan said the team isn't ready to open his practice window yet while leaving that door open for later in the postseason.

"I think it's too far off right now," Shanahan said. "I think it is a possibility as we got closer to the possible third game here, championship game, but it's not something we're thinking about right now."

Bethune's injury isn't the only one of concern for the Niners this week, especially at linebacker. Starting weak side linebacker Dee Winters is dealing with an ankle injury and backup Luke Gifford has a quad issue, both of those lingering from Saturday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Shanahan said they will evaluate Winters and Gifford throughout the week, which means the pair is likely to miss at least some practice time but could still possibly be available for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

If Winters and Gifford are unavailable, the Niners would turn to Robinson and Garret Wallow, whom the team claimed on waivers from the Denver Broncos on Dec. 8, to fill the void. San Francisco also has linebackers Jalen Graham and Andrew Farmer II on the practice squad.

Nick Martin, a third-round pick in 2025, must remain on the injured reserve for at least one more week after a concussion before he could potentially return as well.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Shanahan said quarterback Brock Purdy (thumb, shoulder stinger) checked out OK after the loss to Seattle. After missing last week's game, left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) and receiver Ricky Pearsall (ankle, knee) will also be evaluated as the week goes on. Defensive lineman Keion White (hamstring) falls in that same category.

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown (rib) and defensive tackle Kalia Davis (knee tendinitis) are day-to-day.