The 2025 season might have ended for the Detroit Lions, but the viral "Spider-Man + Superman" celebration between star players Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs has taken on a life of its own.

The Home Bakery in Rochester, Michigan, recreated another life-size cake that features St. Brown and Gibbs pulling off their famed pose, where St. Brown flies over a crouching Gibbs after his 78-yard touchdown run, from Detroit's Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Store owner Heather Tocco was one of 24 workers who spent at least 400 hours working on the cake, which is on display in the front window of the store.

Last January, Tocco and her staff also created a life-size 6-foot-2 cake of St. Brown completing his famous headstand celebration. She wanted to recreate the magic of last year's cake, although the Lions failed to reach the postseason for the first time since 2022 after finishing 9-8. They ended the season on a high note with a Week 18 victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Home Bakery in Rochester, Mich. has created another life-sized cake, but this time it features #Lions stars Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs pulling of their famed "Spider-Man + Superman" celebration.



— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) January 5, 2026

Tocco even served as one of the models for Gibbs' pose to get the shape as accurate as possible before the cake's completion.

"We have a fist bursting through the glass. Like, it's the coolest thing," Tocco told ESPN. "We just really pushed our limits on what we could do and suspending a cake from the ceiling, really giving it that life, and the black uniforms are so cool.

"It's still an epic celebration, and when we did the last window in January of last year, it just brought people together," Tocco said. "We were getting thank-you cards mailed to the door, and kids were drawing us photos, saying 'thank you for doing this' and 'thank you for bringing people together' and quite honestly, I kinda wanted that feeling again, too.

"The fans united, and it's giving us something to rally around and still show our love. Sure, the season didn't go as we wanted, but at least we beat the Bears."

St. Brown finished the 2025 season with 1,401 receiving yards, 117 receptions and 11 touchdowns, while Gibbs had 1,223 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.