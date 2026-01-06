Cowboys fire DC Matt Eberflus: Top replacement candidates

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- For the fourth time in four years, the Dallas Cowboys will have a new defensive coordinator, as they fired Matt Eberflus on Tuesday.

For the past 12 years, the Cowboys have shown they have a type they prefer when it comes to their defensive coordinator: a former NFL head coach.

It started in 2014 with Rod Marinelli (Detroit Lions), turned into Mike Nolan (San Francisco 49ers) in 2020, then Dan Quinn (Atlanta Falcons) in 2021. In 2024, the Cowboys brought back Mike Zimmer, who was their defensive coordinator from 2000 to 2006, after his run as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

And then it was the 2025 season with Eberflus after his two-plus seasons as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

With offensive-minded head coaches in Jason Garrett (2010-19), Mike McCarthy (2020-24) and Brian Schottenheimer (2025) -- each of whom called plays for some or all of their time as Cowboys coach -- the thought was to turn the defense over to a veteran voice, freeing up the coach from having to overly worry about the other side of the ball.

It's a sound strategy, especially for Schottenheimer, who was a first-time head coach in 2025. It just did not work.

They traded edge rusher Micah Parsons before the season, and the defense finished ranked last in points allowed (30.1) and passing yards (251.5), and 30th in total yards (377). The 30.1 points per game and 511 total points allowed were both franchise-worst marks. Schottenheimer found himself in defensive meetings after a poor start to the season, observing and offering up suggestions. The Cowboys' offense still finished the season ranked seventh in points and second in yards.

If the track record means anything, then who could be candidates to be Schottenheimer's second coordinator?

Brian Flores: The contract for the Vikings' DC will expire this offseason, and he could be a head coaching candidate again. He was the Miami Dolphins coach from 2019 to 2021. In the past two years with the Vikings, Flores had an aggressive and successful defense. If the Cowboys need any reminder, all they need to do is look at their 34-26 Week 15 loss to the Vikings in which the Cowboys were held to a season-worst 2-of-12 on third down. After the game, Schottenheimer could not praise Flores enough.

Raheem Morris: He was fired as head coach of the Falcons on Sunday. Before his two-year run there, he served as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, including 2021 in their Super Bowl season. He has a background as a defensive backs coach but also worked on the offensive side of the ball in his career.

Jonathan Gannon: Gannon was fired Monday as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, but before he had that role, he was the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons. He knows the NFC East. He went to a Super Bowl with the Eagles. He has ties to the Cowboys. He worked with Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams in Indianapolis and brought him to the Cardinals once he was named head coach. And the owner and general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones can get some more background on him from Zimmer, who had Gannon on his staff as an assistant defensive backs coach.

If the Cowboys don't want to go the head coach route, there will be plenty of options with coordinator experience.

Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde: He was the Cowboys' defensive line coach under Quinn and left in 2024 to become the Seahawks coordinator under Mike Macdonald. Since he does not call the defense, the Cowboys' request could not be denied. Durde, a London native, was well respected by his players in his time with the Cowboys. Having spent two seasons with Macdonald should expand his background. But will his lack of playcalling experience work against him?

Denver assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard: He has spent the past two seasons with coach Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. He was given the assistant head coach title in 2025. He has been high on the Cowboys' list before. If Broncos coordinator Vance Joseph earns a head coaching opportunity, many expect Leonhard to take over the role there. Leonhard has a tie to Schottenheimer. He was a safety for the New York Jets, playing for coach Rex Ryan, when Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator. Leonhard doesn't have playcalling experience in the NFL, but he was Wisconsin's defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2022.

Atlanta defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich: The Falcons improved in yards and points per game via Ulbrich's defense. He was the Jets' DC from 2021 to 2024, helping coach defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. If he gets the job, the Cowboys could keep line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who was with the Jets at the same time.