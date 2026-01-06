Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Lions have fired offensive coordinator John Morton after one season, the team announced Tuesday.

Morton joined the Lions last year, filling the void left when Ben Johnson was hired as the Chicago Bears' head coach.

Detroit finished 9-8 this season and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Head coach Dan Campbell took over the offensive playcalling duties from Morton in Week 10, coming off a 27-24 upset loss to Minnesota on Nov. 2.

Campbell says he hasn't decided on if he'll remain the permanent playcaller moving forward.

"I mean I'm open to anything. I don't know exactly where I'm at with that yet. I mean I guess one of the good things if I did do that, you don't have to worry about somebody else leaving," Campbell said on Monday. "You don't have to worry about your play-caller leaving. So, that would be one of the perks of it.

"But listen, I'm going to think through all of that, and I think I really want to do what I feel is best for the team -- and that included," he said. "If I believe that's what's best for us and I feel good about it, then I will. If I just feel like, 'Eh,' then I won't do it. I won't do it."