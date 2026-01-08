Secret sauce to Bills beating the Jaguars? A big key is the O-line

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- There are few NFL markets where an offensive lineman would be given a key to the city.

Enter Dion Dawkins and the city of Buffalo, N.Y.

Dawkins has his main job, and then his many vocations.

He's Josh Allen's left tackle, one of the longest-standing Bills at nine seasons in.

He is also the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for a fourth consecutive year -- consistently spending his Tuesday off day with different activities, from visiting schools to spending time in the community.

He enjoys DJing in his free time and in the locker room.

Dawkins is passionate about drifting.

The 31-year-old is unabashedly himself.

And on a cold day in mid-November, Dawkins was presented with the key to Buffalo. He accepted the large gold key in typical Dawkins fashion with pizzazz and flair.

"I am an offensive lineman that is loved like a quarterback," Dawkins said from a lectern at the ceremony. "Loved like an owner, loved like your favorite running back, loved like your favorite receiver, and as a competitor on and off of the field, you have no idea what that feeling of being loved for doing what I do best, loving on people and protecting people for a living."

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins accepting the key to the City of Buffalo from Mayor Chris Scanlon at a ceremony. Courtesy of Dion's Dreamers

Dawkins, part of the first draft class taken when coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017, leads a Bills offensive line that has the task of protecting Allen. In 2025, the Bills rushing attack became the offense's most successful element and among the league's best.

Now, the O-line has the task of supporting an offense that has proved inconsistent and slow to get going on the road heading into the playoffs. McDermott has never won a road playoff game (0-5) and the Bills have lost eight straight road playoff games, the second-longest active losing streak in the NFL (behind the Detroit Lions, 12) and also tied for the second longest in postseason history. They will begin to navigate the AFC in Jacksonville on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS), and will face a Jaguars team that Buffalo has never beaten in the playoffs (0-2).

The unit, filled with quirky personalities and a diversity of experience is a key part of an offense that has thrived on the ground. It has also, however, been a group that is erratic through the air, especially without tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is set to play on Sunday (Allen's QBR drops from 73 in 12 games with him to 45 in five without). A big postseason awaits for the line that is led by coach Aaron Kromer, who leads the design of the team's rushing attack as the team tries once again to reach the Super Bowl.

WHEN THE BILLS offense has been at its best in 2025, it has been on the ground.

Running back James Cook finished with the rushing title at 1,621 yards, joining O.J. Simpson as the only Bills to accomplish the feat. No team had more rushing yards per game (159.6) or rushing touchdowns (30). Reflecting the offensive line, the Bills led the league in yards before contact per rush (3.1) and run block win rate (74.7%).

Of course, it's not just Cook. Allen finished as the team's leader in passing (25) and rushing (14) touchdowns, marking his sixth career season leading his team in both categories, tying Hall of Famer Otto Graham for the second most in NFL history, trailing only Cam Newton (seven). Allen has seven career postseason rushing touchdowns, tied for third most by a quarterback in NFL history (behind Steve Young, 8, and Jalen Hurts, 10).

Kromer, who is now in his second year with the team (after previously with the organization from 2015-16), has been instrumental in getting the ground game going. He coordinates the run in collaboration with other offensive assistants to then go over with offensive coordinator Joe Brady for any tweaks. Jaguars coach Liam Coen, who worked with Kromer in Los Angeles, praised the coach's abilities when asked about him this week.

Part of what has helped the run game take a step forward this season is what fullback Reggie Gilliam and tight end Jackson Hawes have brought to the offense. Last season, the Bills brought in a sixth offensive lineman, Alec Anderson, to help run block more than any other team in the league.

"Early on when we first got here, Joe and I working together here, we couldn't handle all those schemes and now we've advanced because we've had the same people," Kromer said. "And honestly, the difference between years past and now, is the addition of Hawes and Reggie Gilliam has been on the team, but we haven't been able to use him as much, and then [tight end] Dawson Knox, those guys being in roles, really dominant roles, in the run game that we haven't used in the past, and that changed everything."

While the run game has thrived, Allen did take the most sacks of his career (40) in 2025, a significant uptick from the 14 he took in 2024. There's not just one thing to point to with that number. At times, Allen hasn't thrown the ball away when needed to, something he and Brady have highlighted. The line has also had issues at times in pass protection against the best defensive lines they have faced, such as in a loss to the Houston Texans when Allen was sacked a career-high eight times.

"People don't understand how hard it is to be a left tackle for Josh Allen," says Dion Dawkins. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

His average time to sack is 5.4 seconds this season, his highest of career (up from 4.7 seconds last season). Allen is being blitzed more often (29.9% of dropbacks, up from 28.3% last season and his highest since 2018), which has contributed to him being pressured on 31.9% of dropbacks, his most since 2018 (38.1%).

Despite the increase in blitzes, the offensive line has a pass block win rate of 71.6% this season, highest in any season since Allen entered the NFL, and up from 68.4% in 2024.

Dawkins has made it a priority to do his part in getting offensive linemen more recognition. He played a significant role in creating a NFL Protector of the Year award that will be given out for the first time this season. During his weekly news conferences, the work the line does up front is often brought up.

"No substitutions, no people coming in that take us out when we're tired. That's the world that we live in," Dawkins said. "And I always want to bring a bigger spotlight to that because people don't understand. People don't understand how hard it is to be a left tackle for Josh Allen."

The group that is tasked with protecting the reigning MVP is an experienced one.There's a mix of veterans and homegrown talent among the group. Right tackle Spencer Brown, who is described by teammates as having no filter was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, and received a contract extension last season. Right guard O'Cyrus Torrence, 2023 second-round pick, a consistent quiet presence over the last three years, is eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason. Center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards, both coach-like workers, were both signed in 2023 after playing elsewhere.

Playing the Jaguars gives the Bills offense quite the challenge to open the postseason. Jacksonville allowed the fewest rushing yards in the league this season (85.6) and was the only team to allow below 90. The Jags gave up 3.9 yards per rush (5th) and only allowed teams to rush for 100 yards or more five times, fewest in the league. This will be the seventh time since the merger that the NFL's leading rusher and leading rush defense meet in the playoffs (the defense has won in four of those previous matchups).

Buffalo Bills O-Line. Spencer Brown, David Edwards, Dion Dawkins, O'Cyrus Torrence, Connor McGovern. ESPN

KROMER LIKES TO coach his players in the way that suits them best.

"Early on in coaching in the NFL, I was asking guys to do things, and they eventually would say to me, 'You know, I can't do that like so- and-so who's very athletic and this guy's very stiff, but strong and can do it in his own way," Kromer said. "... I just really sell it to the guys that that's important that they know how they do it. Don't watch the other guy and figure you're gonna be able to do that, because some guys are big and strong and stiff, some guys are really athletic and not as strong and everybody has to do it their own way to make it their own."

Torrence, the youngest of the group, learns best hands on, doing something a couple times to get it down. Edwards needs to see it and then have it explained. McGovern likes to be taught cut and dry if he's right or wrong and absorbing the whole picture of what's happening around him.

Those different styles extend to diversity of personality within the group.

Known for his unique analogies and ways of explaining different phrases, Dawkins has a self-coined, "Shnowman," persona, extending from when he would shovel people's driveways growing up, and a merchandise line that comes with it. That includes an approved T-shirt with McDermott's face on it that came out this year.

When talking to the other linemen about Dawkins, the consensus is just how authentic his personality is, and how consistent he is on the field.

"You see him in the locker room, you see this big goofy guy, joking around," McGovern said. "But then when he flips that switch, he is locking people down, blocking whoever, and just anchoring with the gigantic calves he has."

Since Dawkins was drafted No. 63 overall out of Temple in 2017, he has had a different guard alongside him every season outside of this season with Edwards. Torrence describes Edwards, who is in his second season with the Bills, as the dad of the group.

"He's just a smart guy. He likes to know all the little ins and out of details of everything," Dawkins said. "Dave is almost like another center on the football field. He's one of my favorite guards that I've played with since I've been in the league. And I tell Dave that."

McGovern and Edwards are particularly close, but the center has also become known for his cooking ability, something Dawkins takes credit for. "I told his ass to stop telling us about the food and start cooking for us. He would tell us about, 'Oh, I can make this.' I'd be like, 'Bro, I don't want to hear nothing about it.' Start cooking and let us try it for real. ... Bring in a plate, bring in some pizza."

The group favorite? While McGovern is known for his pizza parties, the steak bites are a big hit.

On the other side of McGovern is Torrence and Brown, who operate a bit differently.

"I can't move anybody without [Torrence]," Brown said. "We definitely are a little more lax, I guess I would say. We're just out there to play the game, whatever happens, happens. ...We're not as cerebral as the left side. 'If the Sam [linebacker] comes down,' and Cybo are like, 'I guess we'll f---ing block that guy over there. Whatever works.' So, him and I just have a very small communication on the line. We understand each other super well and go hand in hand."

Torrence is described by the group as having a more silent demeanor, but that doesn't mean he isn't paying attention.

"Even though he's quiet and confident, he notices everything," Edwards said. "And he'll bring stuff up of a story or whatever, and you're like, 'I thought you were on your phone.' You had no idea. He was listening."

"You hear his subtle comments and they're absolutely hilarious and you start laughing at it and everyone doesn't know it's coming and he'll deny everything," McGovern said. "...[Also how strong he is.] We always joke with him that he has no ass because he literally just goes back right to hamstrings. It's just one solid muscle so no one can bull rush him."

Edwards described Brown as "probably the most athletically gifted player I've ever played with on the O-line," while Torrence noted that it took some time for his relationship with Brown to grow. He noted Brown's mood swings, but that he's now like a big brother.

"Just absolutely no filter. And I love him for that," McGovern said. "And just an absolute maniac on the field doesn't care about anything. ... Between the whistles, he's an absolute psychopath, I would say, and then tones it back."

This eclectic group has been consistent for two years, however, is unlikely to remain in front of Allen next season. Both Edwards and McGovern are upcoming free agents, and with plenty of other personnel needs for the Bills to take care of, paying both or potentially even one is unlikely.

Before that all can happen, however, the offensive line will aim to string everything together against an imposing opponent Sunday at Jacksonville, with top performances against the league's best -- something that has been hard to come by this season.

"From the outside looking in ... we're all five very unique personalities, it doesn't mesh," McGovern said. "... I've been around O-lines where it's like, everyone's just fully locked, you got to be hard on yourself all the time and then it just becomes like a job. Here it's like having fun, you enjoy coming to work and we look forward to going to meetings and just hanging out with everyone, but then as soon as we get on the field, we know we got to flip the switch and we're back to being professional."