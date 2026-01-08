EAGAN, Minn. -- The NFL world picked apart J.J. McCarthy's first season as the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback, from his injuries to his accuracy to his personality. One basic question was left largely unanswered: How did his teammates really feel about playing alongside a 22-year-old quarterback whose performance fell well short of his indisputable swagger?

The Vikings fielded one of the NFL's oldest and most expensive rosters this season in an attempt to make a playoff run while McCarthy developed in real time. That plan failed, albeit by a half-game in the NFC playoff standings, largely because of McCarthy's play. Along the way, McCarthy generated more attention for his off-field comments, facial expressions and the timing of his touchdown celebrations.

Sunday, in his 10th and final start, he became the only NFL quarterback this season to be assessed a taunting penalty when he lowered his shoulder into Green Bay Packers Keisean Nixon and then said something egregious enough to draw an immediate flag.

During the doldrums of training camp, sources said, there were moments when some veteran players grew weary of his high-energy approach. But if there were any key players who were turned off by the end of the season, they kept it to themselves.

"I absolutely love playing with J.J.," Vikings right guard Will Fries said this week. "What a tremendous leader he is for how young he is. He's got a lot of moxie and swagger to him. Like anyone, he is going to continue to get better. But man, he is so much fun to play with. Every time he goes out and gets that look in his eye in the huddle, you know at any moment he is going to catch fire and do something big. I'm excited for his growth, his development and his future. He's so much fun to play with. I'll go into battle with him and protect him."

J.J. McCarthy pictured with his fractured right hand wrapped in a towel behind his back after pulling himself from Sunday's game. AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

McCarthy's final snap of the 2025 season, and the events that followed, neatly encapsulated the way he stuck out on an otherwise veteran roster. After throwing what appeared to be a normal 8-yard swing pass to receiver Justin Jefferson, McCarthy immediately started walking toward the sideline to summon backup Max Brosmer. It's unusual for NFL players to remove themselves from games, but in this case, McCarthy was heeding a specific coaching point.

In a Week 16 start against the New York Giants, McCarthy had ignored pain in his right hand until after he dropped the ball on what was supposed to be a screen pass just before halftime. Giants safety Tyler Nubin recovered the fumble and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. Coach Kevin O'Connell said later that if he had known McCarthy was ailing, he would have either removed him from the game for evaluation or at the very least not called a pass, and implored McCarthy to communicate better moving forward.

McCarthy was diagnosed with a hairline fracture and missed the next game.

He returned for the finale against the Packers and his hand began throbbing at halftime. So in the admittedly weird context of McCarthy's development, taking himself out of the game was a sign of progress and a demonstration of coachability.

"It feels bad on my heart," he said, "but I was happy I made the right decision."

Afterward, McCarthy remained on the Vikings' sideline. He put a towel over the hand and held it behind his back, presumably to fight back the instinct to use it for high-fives or fist-bumps, and instead offered his left hand to teammates as they came off the field.

That scene didn't sit well with some football lifers. Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber, now part of the team's gameday radio broadcast, said Monday on the Vikings' flagship station (KFAN-100.3) that he didn't "love the theatrics" of it.

"I don't love the optics of it." Leber said. "There's so much drama that's surrounding that. You don't need to place a towel over you hand. It's not melting. There's not a bone sticking out. It's not disfigured. It's not harming anybody by looking at it. ... He's got a lot to learn about just the body language, the behavior, the outward optics of how things look."

Right tackle Brian O'Neill said he was "relieved" to learn McCarthy's injury wasn't serious.

"I love that kid," O'Neill added. "I'm excited to see his development and growth go forward."

Fries viewed the episode as an indication of the kind of qualities teammates respect.

"I just feel for him because I know how much he loves the guys and cares about playing," Fries said. "For him to go out there and play through a fracture in his hand, it's kind of devastating. You know how much he wants to be out there. You can't really teach that with guys. Some guys have it and some guys don't. He's one of those guys.

"You just feel for him because he did everything he could to be out there. It didn't work out for him in the second half of the game because of the pain or whatever, but he's a tough kid. You can't ask for more than that."