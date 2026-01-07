Trevor Lawrence details how first-year head coach Liam Coen has catapulted the Jaguars to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. (2:43)

After the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched the AFC South division, Trevor Lawrence received a gift that left his teeth gleaming.

Lawrence received a grill after the Jaguars' 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The gift was inspired by a viral AI photo of the Jaguars quarterback wearing a grill in his mouth along with an iced-out Jaguars chain.

But one question loomed: How were his teeth measurements correct if the gift was a surprise?

Former running back Darien Rencher, a teammate of Lawrence's at Clemson, coordinated the surprise with Trevor's wife, Marissa; Trevor's mother; and the Jaguars' social team.

According to Rencher, after the AI photo went viral, he wanted to find a way to give Lawrence custom mouth jewelry as long as the QB stayed healthy, kept performing well and led the Jaguars to a winning season.

If one of the three didn't happen, they'd hold off on the surprise. But Lawrence finished the regular season with 4,007 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, helping the Jaguars to a 13-4 record.

Rencher found a Jacksonville-based jeweler, Teezie Tha Gawd, to make the grill.

Normally, grills require a jeweler to take a mold of the customer's teeth on location to create the custom jewelry. Instead, the jeweler requested a 3-D scan of Lawrence's teeth to make the grill.

Rencher reached out to Marissa and then Lawrence's mother, who connected Rencher with Trevor's dentist in Cartersville, Georgia, who agreed to overnight the quarterback's 3-D scans to the jeweler.

On Sunday, Lawrence threw 255 passing yards for three touchdowns to help clinch the division title. Rencher worked with the Jaguars' social media team to deliver the grill to the locker room, allowing cornerback Jarrian Jones the honor of presenting the gift to Lawrence.

In his postgame news conference, Lawrence made a guess as to how the grill fit so perfectly.

"I think somehow my wife might've been involved in that, getting my teeth measurements or something because it fit," Lawrence told reporters.

The third-seeded Jaguars will host the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Jan. 11 at EverBank Stadium.