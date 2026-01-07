Open Extended Reactions

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a burglary that took place at the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders in November, the Medina County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The three individuals who allegedly broke into Sanders' home Nov. 16, as well as the driver of the vehicle involved, have been identified, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The fourth suspect is at large with an active warrant for his arrest, according to the release, which also stated that the investigation has been completed.

The sheriff's office said approximately $200,000 in property was stolen from Sanders' home during the break-in, which occurred while he was making his NFL debut in a Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland.

Sanders, the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, just completed his first season in the NFL. A son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur started the final seven games of the season for the Browns and completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.