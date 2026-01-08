Adam Schefter and Dan Orlovsky praise Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers for their resilience in the face of injuries this season. (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney, recently welcomed a daughter, Bella, to their family.

Sydney announced Bella's birth in an Instagram post Wednesday, showcasing photos of the San Francisco 49ers linebacker in the delivery room alongside her. The couple already have a baby boy together, Beau, who was born in March 2024.

The couple was married in June 2022 and the two have been dating since 2020.

Sydney was a contestant on Season 24 of ABC's "The Bachelor," the year she and Warner began dating, but was eliminated in Week 6. Around two weeks later, Warner sent her a direct message on Instagram and the rest is history, Sydney explained to People.

Warner suffered a season-ending broken and dislocated right ankle during San Francisco's Oct. 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But with the 49ers in the postseason, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Warner's return "might be a possibility" if they make it to the NFC Championship Game.

The linebacker is a four-time Pro Bowl pick and previous All-Pro selection.