KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs acknowledged Wednesday night that they are aware of domestic violence allegations made by a woman who is the ex-girlfriend of wide receiver Rashee Rice.

"The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League," the Chiefs said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Dacoda Nichole Jones, Rice's ex-girlfriend who has two children with the receiver, posted on her Instagram account Wednesday afternoon photos that show physical abuse on multiple parts of her body, alleging abuse for numerous years. Jones does not name Rice or anyone else in the post, but she says that the person who abused her is the father of her children. The Chiefs also did not specify that the allegations involved Rice.

As of Wednesday night, Jones has yet to file a police report of domestic violence in Overland Park, Kansas, or in Dallas, the two places she mentions in her post where she said abuse occurred.

In July, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation for his role in a multicar crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason. Rice, 25, pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges -- collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. He received deferred adjudication, and the case will be dismissed if he completes probation.

The crash ultimately involved six vehicles. Rice and four of his friends didn't check on those injured and instead fled on foot before police arrived. The incident was captured on video. Rice took full responsibility in a statement he released via Instagram story four days after the crash, and he apologized to "everyone impacted."

A month later, the NFL suspended Rice six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He served the suspension at the beginning of this season.