Josh Grizzard has been fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after only one season as their offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

The Buccaneers also fired offensive assistant Thad Lewis, who worked with Baker Mayfield as Tampa Bay's quarterbacks coach for the last three seasons, sources told ESPN.

The firings came one day after sources confirmed to ESPN that embattled head coach Todd Bowles would return to the Bucs in 2026.

Grizzard was promoted to offensive coordinator in January 2025 to replace Liam Coen, who left the Bucs to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bucs (8-9) missed the playoffs, ending a streak of four consecutive NFC South division titles, this season despite winning five of their first six games.

The Bucs struggled offensively under Grizzard, finishing 21st in the NFL in total offense and despite an attack led by Mayfield, six-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans, star left tackle Tristan Wirfs and promising young running back Bucky Irving.

Tampa Bay's offense also was plagued by injuries throughout the season, as Evans, Wirfs, Irving, veteran receiver Chris Godwin Jr., starting right tackle Luke Goedeke and second-year receiver Jalen McMillan all missed significant time.