Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams have ruled out right guard Kevin Dotson with an ankle injury for the team's wild-card game against the Carolina Panthers, coach Sean McVay said Thursday.

Dotson, who injured his ankle in the Rams' Week 16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, is "making good progress, but not going to make it for this game," McVay said.

McVay also said rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring), wide receiver Jordan Whittington (knee) and cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle) will be listed as questionable on the injury report.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, who missed the final three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, will not have an injury designation for the game.

Dotson had started all 15 games before he was injured. He was replaced by guard Justin Dedich.

"He was playing as good as he could for us when he was out there," Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "... He goes after it every single play. It stinks that we don't have him out there. With that being said, Justin Dedich is more than capable."