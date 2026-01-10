        <
        >

          Jaylon Johnson, Bryce Young lead NFL wild-card round arrivals

          Jaylon Johnson went with a spiffy red suit and hat combo. Chicago Bears/X
          • ESPN staffJan 10, 2026, 11:33 PM

          The calendar has flipped to January and the NFL has flipped to playoff mode.

          Wild-card weekend opens the postseason, and with win-or-go-home stakes, players matched the moment with arrival fits worthy of the stage.

          Before the playoff action began, style took center stage around the league. From polished winter layers to head-to-toe team gear and creative cold-weather statements, players brought confidence and personality to stadium entrances across the NFL.

          Here are the most stylish arrivals from around the league during wild-card weekend.

          Saturday's best

          The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers both seemed to be rocking cowboy-inspired looks before Saturday night's game, with Jaylon Johnson making a statement in all red and Edgerrin Cooper going with a more down to earth ensemble.

          The Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers opened the postseason with standout looks by Bryce Young and Puka Nacua that set the tone.