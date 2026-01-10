The calendar has flipped to January and the NFL has flipped to playoff mode.
Wild-card weekend opens the postseason, and with win-or-go-home stakes, players matched the moment with arrival fits worthy of the stage.
Before the playoff action began, style took center stage around the league. From polished winter layers to head-to-toe team gear and creative cold-weather statements, players brought confidence and personality to stadium entrances across the NFL.
Here are the most stylish arrivals from around the league during wild-card weekend.
Saturday's best
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers both seemed to be rocking cowboy-inspired looks before Saturday night's game, with Jaylon Johnson making a statement in all red and Edgerrin Cooper going with a more down to earth ensemble.
Man on a mission pic.twitter.com/mP0w0oOgdZ— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 10, 2026
You knew @NBAxJay1 was gonna bring it for the playoffs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QOi4bgYVSO— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 10, 2026
Everyone's favorite weatherman is here pic.twitter.com/lCCXvdERzb— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 10, 2026
All-Pro @darnellwright reporting for duty 🫡 pic.twitter.com/5wcPx6qqGn— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 10, 2026
Hi, @RomeOdunze 👋 pic.twitter.com/AwP0NgIm9U— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 10, 2026
KB in the building 📍 pic.twitter.com/dsTwJYkZVJ— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 10, 2026
Jordan's back in Chicago@amfam pic.twitter.com/R6nEIdWzlr— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 10, 2026
Edg Lasso@amfam pic.twitter.com/4pJj0docvh— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 10, 2026
The Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers opened the postseason with standout looks by Bryce Young and Puka Nacua that set the tone.
Brrrrryce 🥶@CokeCCBCC | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/DAtmFAmXd3— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 10, 2026
Pullin' up and ready to ball@CokeCCBCC | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/CSHbDlQW3H— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 10, 2026
Pulled up in a LEGENDary fit @CokeCCBCC | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/1IuVWekQuh— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 10, 2026
Trench work pic.twitter.com/MEDM3seRpw— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 10, 2026
📍On site pic.twitter.com/HqlpPMwLt3— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 10, 2026
1️⃣7️⃣ in the 704 pic.twitter.com/aXudqSt5mS— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 10, 2026
Suited for Saturday 👔 pic.twitter.com/zrQX7FDEqq— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 10, 2026
Clockin' in for gameday ⏰ pic.twitter.com/PgHtZVGwHu— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 10, 2026