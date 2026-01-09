Open Extended Reactions

Todd Monken accepted the blame for why quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens regressed in his third season as the team's offensive coordinator.

"I didn't coach Lamar well enough," Monken said Thursday on the "Ryan Ripken Show." "I didn't have as good of a relationship as I could have. I didn't do the things we needed to do this year to win enough games to give ourselves a chance. I believe that."

Monken isn't expected to remain the Ravens' playcaller next season after Baltimore fired coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday. The Ravens just started the search for their new coach.

Baltimore was a major disappointment offensively in finishing 16th in the NFL after bringing back all but one starter from last season. In 2024, Monken guided the Ravens to their first No. 1 ranking on offense in franchise history.

Jackson's injuries -- hamstring, back, knee, ankle and toe -- played a factor in the Ravens taking a step back offensively in 2025. He missed four games and didn't finish two more.

"I really wish Lamar would have been healthy and seen what we kept building on," Monken said. "Where went from '23 to '24, and then we just never got it going. That's what you have to live with."

Monken disputed reports that he had a strained connection with Jackson. Under Monken, Jackson won his second NFL Most Valuable Player award for 2023 and then put up his best statistical season in 2024 when he threw 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

"Lamar and I, to me, had a good relationship," Monken said. "Could it have been better? Of course. Lamar and I never had an issue."

Monken also pushed back on the notion that Harbaugh had lost the locker room. He called Harbaugh "the best at motivating and directing in keeping a team moving in a certain direction."

"I never saw Lamar and Coach Harbaugh not have a great relationship. I never saw that," Monken said. "I never saw Coach Harbaugh and any of our players not have a great relationship. Never. Not one time."

Monken said his biggest regret was not trusting the run game more in the 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game two years ago. The Ravens totaled 10 designed runs -- the second fewest in Harbaugh's 16 seasons as coach -- against a Chiefs defense that ranked No. 18 against the run.

"I will always remember the Chiefs game, and that will be one that I will have to live with forever because you only get so many opportunities," Monken said. "I don't let it haunt [me]. I just won't ever forget it."