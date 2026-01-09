Paul Finebaum and Cam Newton explain why they are more disappointed in Ohio State than Alabama this season. (2:57)

Ohio State standout defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is leaving school early and declaring for the NFL draft, he announced on social media Friday.

McDonald is the fourth projected first-round pick from Ohio State to enter the draft this week, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate, safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Arvell Reese.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks McDonald as his No. 18 overall prospect.

"I'm proud to say I played for the greatest university in the world," McDonald said on a social media post. "Scarlet and gray forever."

McDonald had 65 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for a Buckeyes defense that ranked No. 1 nationally, allowing just 9.3 points per game.

He was named a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten's Defensive Lineman of the Year.