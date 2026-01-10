FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Rhamondre's rebound: Mike Vrabel aced many of the most challenging decisions in his first season as Patriots coach, perhaps none more than with running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The reward is that the Patriots now have one of the NFL's hottest players entering Sunday's wild-card round playoff game against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

Stevenson enters the postseason having scored six touchdowns in the past three weeks, which ties for the NFL high over that span with Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Bengals running back Chase Brown.

Considering he had just three touchdowns through the first 15 weeks of the season, which also matched his total of lost fumbles, it's been a dramatic turnaround. One that rewarded Vrabel's faith and long-range vision.

Vrabel's decision came when the Patriots, and Stevenson, were at their lowest football point. The team had dropped to 1-2 with a home loss to the Steelers Sept., and Stevenson was dropping the football, losing two critical fumbles to continue an alarming trend as his five lost fumbles (eight total fumbles) since the start of the 2024 season were easily an NFL high.

Some coaches might have demoted Stevenson, but Vrabel went in the opposite direction. He doubled down. He said the Patriots would need his skillset. And on the first play of the next game, against the Panthers, a handoff to Stevenson was called and he kept two hands on the football on a modest-but-critical 1-yard run up the middle.

Sparked by "coaches that have my back", which includes veteran running backs coach Tony Dews, Stevenson said this week he's looking forward to the first home playoff game of his five-year NFL career with anticipation. He's lost just one fumble since Week 3 and is coming off one of his best all-around games in which he put on a clinic in rushing, route-running and pass blocking to earn him his first career AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor and help the Patriots finish 14-3.

The perseverance has made an impression on Vrabel, who said, "He cares deeply about this team." As well as rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson (team-high 911 rushing yards, 5.1 avg., 9 TDs), who pairs with Stevenson (603 rushing yards, 4.6 avg., 7 TDs) in giving the Patriots an effective 1-2 punch of speed and power.

"I feel like Rhamondre has been through so much in this program. I'm so grateful to have him along my side," said Henderson, whose locker is to the right of Stevenson's. "He's been like a brother to me, teaching me the ropes."

Stevenson's mother, Juran, was in the stands last week. Stevenson noted how meaningful that is to him, while also acknowledging the void of not having his father, Robert, there by her side after he died at age 54 in March 2025. Stevenson wears Robert's ashes in a bracelet, taking it off only for games and practices.

Between personal grief and overcoming on-field adversity, Stevenson's grace and resolve have put him in position to shine in the prime-time spotlight.

"I have a great deal of respect and admiration for him," offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. "What a tribute to him."

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is playing his best this season as the Patriots head into the playoffs. Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

2. Mac and cheese: Sunday will be receiver Stefon Diggs' 15th career playoff game, and his advice to those experiencing their first -- such as quarterback Drake Maye -- is simply "no new macaroni." The theme resulted from something Vrabel previously told players about keeping their routine the same as it's been throughout their 14-3 season.

"This lady tried to switch the mac and cheese the day before Thanksgiving. You never switch it. You do the same thing," receiver Kayshon Boutte relayed of Vrabel's story. "So, for us, don't switch the mac and cheese -- everything has been working, keep doing it."

In a related note, Boutte is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but he said Friday he expects to be able to play.

3. Illness along OL: Offensive linemen postponed their weekly dinner last week due some several players battling an illness that also kept them out of practice, with some swapping in IVs in place of their tradition-based drink of choice -- Shirley Temples.

Starting center Garrett Bradbury and reserve offensive tackle Vederian Lowe missed Wednesday and Thursday practices, while starting right tackle Morgan Moses missed Wednesday's workout. But Moses didn't think it was a reason for concern, saying at the end of the week, "We all played through COVID."

4. Maye's mindset: The quarterback said he's embracing the playoff stage, with his goal "to be the same player [as] the regular season." That struck a chord with veteran tight end Austin Hooper, who called Maye "the most consistent guy on the roster" before adding, "I don't see why it would change now."

"It's another stage for him to shine," Diggs added. "He's an MVP talent. The MVP, in my opinion."

5. Landry's return: Veteran outside linebacker Harold Landry III had to be convinced to rest the last two weeks of the regular season, according to assistant coach Mike Smith, with the hope that it would help his injured knee in the playoffs. Landry (team-high 8.5 sacks) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but barring an unexpected turn, he said Friday he expects to play and only then will he know for sure how the knee responds.

6. Borregales' alma mater: Rookie kicker Andy Borregales proudly wore a University of Miami shirt after the Patriots' final practice of the week, paying homage to his alma mater advancing to the College Football Playoff national championship by virtue of a 31-28 win over Mississippi in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on Thursday.

Borregales, who finished his first NFL season 27-of-32 on field-goal attempts and 53-of-55 on point-after attempts, said, "That gives me a little juice getting prepared, seeing them thrive and succeed."

7. Boutte's story: Boutte, the third-year Patriots receiver, wrote on his prior gambling addiction in an essay for The Players' Tribune, which led to a large media crowd surrounding his locker the following day.

"No matter how much I said I needed help, I think when you're addicted to something you still tend to go back to the same thing," said Boutte, who wrote that his purpose in sharing his story was to relay how much the 2025 Patriots season meant to him, and also to encourage others to see the human side of those struggling with gambling addiction.

No surprise what shirt Patriots kicker Andy Borregales was wearing today after practice, as he says the Hurricanes' win gives him juice entering his first career NFL playoff game. pic.twitter.com/eDnyqhNXkm — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 9, 2026

8. Hooper's history: Hooper, in his 10th NFL season, recorded his fifth career tackle in the regular-season finale when his hustle and persistence contributed to bringing down cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. on a fumble recovery of a blocked field goal. He also had a special-teams tackle as a rookie with the Falcons in 2016, and three other tackles after interceptions over his career.

In the Patriots' locker room last week, Hooper lightheartedly called his takedown a throwback to his time at De La Salle High School in Concord, California, when he recorded 13 sacks as a senior defensive end.

9. Did You Know, Part I: Vrabel and Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh faced off as players three times in their careers (Vrabel with the 3-0 edge). Sunday marks the first playoff matchup of coaches who played against one another as players since Gary Kubiak (Broncos) and Ron Rivera (Panthers) faced off in Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016.

10. Did You Know, Part II: Henderson became the fourth rookie in Patriots history to record 10 touchdowns in a season (nine rushing, one receiving), joining Curtis Martin (15 in 1995), Robert Edwards (12 in 1998) and Rob Gronkowski (10 in 2010).