The NFL's wild-card weekend kicks off Saturday with the Carolina Panthers (8-9) hosting the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox). In the late window, the Green Bay Packers (9-7-1) visit the Chicago Bears (11-6) at 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video).

The action continues with a trio of games Sunday: The Buffalo Bills (12-5) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) at 1 p.m. ET (CBS); the San Francisco 49ers (12-5) are at the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) at 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox); and the New England Patriots (11-6) host the Los Angeles Chargers (14-3) at 8 p.m. ET (NBC).

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) host the Houston Texans (12-5) at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC).

Check out the top explosive plays and highlights from every wild-card game: