BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills will be without wide receiver Joshua Palmer to start the postseason as he was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Palmer is dealing with an ankle injury that led him to miss practice all week, but he was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that they would "see how he does."

Second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman is expected to be active with Palmer down.

Knee and ankle injuries led to Palmer missing five games during the regular season, though he did play in Week 18 against the New York Jets (84% of snaps).

The Bills have three other players questionable for the game: kicker Matt Prater (right quad), running back Ty Johnson (ankle) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck). McDermott said that Thompson "should be good" to play.