Rams stave off Panthers in wild-card thriller to advance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Los Angeles Rams have advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second year in a row after beating the Carolina Panthers 34-31 on Saturday.

The Rams looked like they were going to run away from the Panthers early on, taking a 14-0 lead, but the Panthers stormed back to make it 17-14 at the half. Carolina tied the game in the third quarter and went ahead in the fourth, but after four fourth-quarter lead changes, Los Angeles ended up on top.

This game was a rematch of the Rams' 31-28 Week 13 loss to the Panthers. In the week leading up to the wild-card game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was asked what he'd like to do differently when facing Carolina for the second time this season.

"I'd like to not throw it to their team," Stafford said of his three turnovers in Week 13. "I think that was the story of the game when you think about it."

Stafford threw an interception in the third quarter, but unlike the first matchup, the Rams won the turnover battle against Carolina, forcing two in the first half. According to ESPN Research, it is the Rams' 10th game with multiple takeaways this season, which is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for most in the NFL.

What to make of the QB performance: On the same day Stafford was named a first-team All-Pro, he led the Rams to a fourth-quarter comeback victory. Stafford completed 24 of 42 passes for 304 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. After the Rams scored the first 14 points in the game, the unit struggled to move the ball consistently, but Stafford put the Rams on his back when it counted most. Stafford led the Rams on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, first to take the lead with 8:47 remaining and then for good with 38 seconds left.

Most surprising performance: The Rams had nine penalties on Saturday, which is the most for the Rams in any game this season, according to ESPN Research.

Trend to watch: Special teams again reared its ugly head for the Rams when Ethan Evans' punt was blocked late in the fourth quarter. Four plays later, the Panthers scored a touchdown to take the lead. While it did not cost the Rams the game on Saturday, the unit continues to be a problem for Los Angeles.

Stat to know: Receiver Puka Nacua scored two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing) on Saturday, becoming the second Rams player to have a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a playoff game, according to ESPN Research. Nacua joined Marshall Faulk, who did it in the 1999 divisional round against the Vikings. Nacua finished with 10 catches for 111 yards and the touchdown. -- Sarah Barshop

