CHICAGO -- Linebacker T.J. Edwards was carted back to the locker room after suffering a non-contact leg injury in the second quarter of the Chicago Bears' playoff game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Edwards made a cutback and was injured away from the play on the second series for the Bears' defense. He appeared to be in significant pain, and safety Jaquan Brisker immediately motioned for trainers to come off the sideline.

Edwards' left leg was placed in an air cast before he was placed on a medical cart and taken back to the locker room for X-rays. Prime Video's broadcast reported that Bears chairman/CEO George McCaskey ran back to the locker room to give Edwards his helmet.

The Bears announced that Edwards has an ankle injury and is doubtful to return. He was replaced by D'Marco Jackson in the lineup.

Green Bay went on to score its second touchdown seven plays later when Jordan Love connected with Jayden Reed for an 18-yard score.

Edwards has dealt with multiple injuries this season that have limited him to 10 games.