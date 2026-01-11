Matthew Stafford's late touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson gives the Rams a 34-31 win over the Panthers. (1:23)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will undergo tests Sunday on an injured finger, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stafford said he had a finger on his right (throwing) hand bent backward during the Rams' 34-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC wild-card round on Saturday.

The Rams did not provide specific information on Stafford's condition, but the source told Schefter that Sunday's tests will determine the extent of the injury.

Stafford suffered the injury after hitting the arm of a Panthers defender while attempting a pass late in the first half.

The MVP candidate said he was able to finish the game in part because of "adrenaline."

"It wasn't pleasant," Stafford said. "It wasn't great. We'll see what it is."

Stafford went 24-of-42 for 304 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, helping the Rams (13-5) advance to the NFC divisional round.