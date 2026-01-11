Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson was listed as questionable with a Lisfranc injury that has sidelined him since mid-November. He returned to the practice field this week and while listed as a limited participant, some of his teammates reported that he was moving well, sparking optimism that he would make his return against San Francisco.

Instead, it will be seven-year veteran Fred Johnson once again getting the nod in Lane Johnson's absence.

Lane Johnson, 35, has put together a Hall of Fame-caliber career, with a résumé that includes six Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro nods, and a pair of Super Bowl titles.

The Eagles are 8-2 with Johnson in the lineup this season versus 3-4 without him. Over his time in Philadelphia, the team's record is 94-41-1 when he plays and 15-27 when he doesn't.