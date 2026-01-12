Niners defeat defending champs for NFC wild-card win

Brock Purdy throws a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey to give the 49ers the lead late in the fourth quarter vs. the Eagles. (0:17)

PHILADELPHIA -- Somewhere along the way in an unlikely playoff season marred by injuries to some of their brightest stars, it was going to catch up to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday was not that day.

The 49ers, who won 12 games despite playing most of the season without defensive end Nick Bosa (ACL) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle), among others, had withstood the repeated injuries.

San Francisco had even shrugged off a massive offseason roster reset and used the doubts about its outlook as fuel. That resolve was tested again Sunday, when tight end George Kittle left because of an injured right Achilles that kept him out for most of the game and could cost him all of next season, as well.

Despite that devastating injury to another team leader and captain, the 49ers, as they had so many times this season, continued to battle. Unlikely heroes -- such as wideout Demarcus Robinson and a much-maligned defense -- emerged once more.

Common sense would indicate the magic is destined to run out at some point. But these Niners will keep playing with house money, betting on themselves even in the toughest of times.

With Sunday's 23-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Niners will travel to Seattle for the NFC divisional round next weekend. The deck will again be stacked against them.

But so long as these Niners get to keep playing, it's unwise to count them out.

San Francisco 49ers

What to make of the QB performance: Absent his top pass catchers, San Francisco needed quarterback Brock Purdy at his best. What the Niners got was a mixed bag that included some key mistakes but a big delivery when it mattered most.

Trailing 19-17 with eight minutes to go, Purdy engineered a drive that ended with him evading pressure and hitting McCaffrey for a 4-yard touchdown to stake the Niners to a 23-19 lead with 2:54 to go.

Earlier, Purdy hit some critical throws to get the Niners moving and made a few plays with his legs, but he also tried to do too much at times.

The latter led to him throwing his first two career postseason interceptions, ending two drives, as Purdy finished 18-of-31 for 262 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.