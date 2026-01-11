Trevor Lawrence is picked off by Cole Bishop to end the Jaguars' hopes in a 27-24 loss to the Bills. (0:29)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Josh Allen took a pounding, doled out punishment and delivered Buffalo its first road playoff victory in more than three decades as the Bills beat Jacksonville 27-24 in the AFC's wild-card opener Sunday.

With linebacker Devin Lloyd bearing down on him, Allen found Brandin Cooks for 36 yards just before the two-minute warning and then capped the go-ahead drive with a 1-yard touchdown run in which Jacksonville let him score.

On the play before his score, Allen gained 10 yards on a sneak, refusing to go down while being pushed and pulled to the goal line.

Buffalo (13-5) then intercepted a deflected pass on Jacksonville's final drive to seal the victory.

Focused on getting rid of the ball quickly and negating Jacksonville's pass rush most of the game, Allen completed 28 of 35 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. He ran for two scores, was sacked just once and played turnover-free football.

It was necessary considering NFL rushing leader James Cook was mostly bottled up, finishing with 46 yards on 15 carries.

The Jaguars (13-5) took the lead with 4:03 to play but couldn't hold it against Allen.

The Bills had been 0-5 on the road in the playoffs under coach Sean McDermott, starting with a 10-3 loss at Jacksonville in the 2017 wild-card round. The Bills had dropped eight consecutive postseason games on the road since winning at Miami in the 1992 AFC Championship Game. It was the NFL's second-longest active road playoff skid.