George Kittle exits the game in the second quarter after this play vs. the Eagles. (0:23)

PHILADELPHIA -- 49ers tight end George Kittle departed San Francisco's 23-19 wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with a little more than six minutes left in the second quarter because of a right Achilles injury.

A cart took Kittle to the locker room as teammates and opponents surrounded him and wished him well.

On the play, he made a 6-yard catch from quarterback Brock Purdy, but while Kittle attempted to cut up field, his right leg appeared to give way before Eagles linebacker Zack Baun tackled him. Kittle stayed down, with Niners medical staff rushing to the Philadelphia sideline to check on him.

49ers tight end George Kittle was carted off the field with an Achilles injury in Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Eagles. Elsa/Getty Images

A couple of minutes later, the cart came out for Kittle and took him to the locker room. A possible return was ruled out with two minutes left in the first half.

The television broadcast showed Kittle encouraging and clapping for his teammates as he was taken to the locker room. Kittle missed five of the first six games this season with a hamstring injury and was inactive in Week 17 because of an ankle issue.

Kittle returned last week against the Seattle Seahawks and had no injury designation heading into Sunday's game.