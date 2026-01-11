Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Any uncertainty around Matt LaFleur's future as the Green Bay Packers head coach is not likely to go on for long.

LaFleur, whose team blew an 18-point lead and lost in Saturday's NFC wild-card playoff game at the Chicago Bears, said he expects to meet with team president Ed Policy either late Sunday night or Monday.

"We talked briefly on the plane, and there's gonna be time when we're gonna get together either later tonight or tomorrow sometime," LaFleur said Sunday.

LaFleur is under contract through the upcoming season, but Policy said last June upon taking over the team that he would prefer not to have a lame-duck coach.

LaFleur would not say whether he would be willing to coach out the final year of his contract if the Packers did not offer him an extension.

"Again, that's not my focus right now," he said. "Those conversations will be had in a very short period of time."

The Packers have gone 76-40-1 in the regular season under LaFleur and have made the playoffs in six of his seven seasons. But they have not reached the Super Bowl and have not been to a conference championship game since the 2020 season, the second of back-to-back appearances in LaFleur's first two years.

It's unclear if the way the Packers lost could impact LaFleur's future or change Policy's mind if he had been planning to sign the coach to a long-term extension. LaFleur said he has spent the time since the game focusing on his players, his coaching staff and dissecting what wrong in their second straight opening round playoff loss.

He reiterated his desire to remain as the Packers' coach, even though he likely would be a top candidate for other jobs if the Packers decided to let him go.

"I don't think those are questions for me," LaFleur said when asked why he is the right person for the job. "Like I said, I think my sole focus is just trying to find solutions to some of our issues and why things went awry yesterday. And you know, it's disappointing. I'm as disappointed, obviously, as, as all you guys, as our fans, as everybody in our organization, because we had plenty of opportunities to slam the door shut and we didn't get it done."

If LaFleur returns, he's expecting to have to hire a new defensive coordinator because he expects Jeff Hafley to get one of the open head coaching jobs.

"I fully anticipate him getting one of these," LaFleur said.

LaFleur wouldn't say if special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, or any other coaches on his staff, would be back.

"That's all the stuff that we're kind of focused on right now is going through everything, having the conversations with all our coaches," LaFleur said. "And then we'll determine all that."