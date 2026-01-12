Drake Maye carries Patriots to wild-card win over Chargers

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In a throwback to their first Super Bowl championship team in the 2001 season -- in which current head coach Mike Vrabel played an integral role as a linebacker -- the New England Patriots leaned on their defense to post a 16-3 win Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.

The second-seeded Patriots will face the winner of Monday's game between the No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers and No. 5 Houston Texans on Sunday (time TBD).

The Patriots took advantage of the vulnerable Chargers offensive line, recording six sacks of quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers were held to 207 total yards, with only 120 of them coming through the air. Better health was a factor, as this was the first game since Nov. 13 that the Patriots had three of their best players -- defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebacker Robert Spillane and outside linebacker/defensive end Harold Landry III -- in the lineup together.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had an erratic passing effort, but he made key plays when he most needed to. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Most surprising performance: The Patriots' red zone defense, which ranked 30th in the NFL in touchdown percentage allowed in the regular season, was stellar in the first half. The unit stopped the Chargers on four straight plays on first-and-goal from the 10-yard line to keep the game scoreless, then held later in the half to force a field goal attempt.

What to make of the QB performance: Drake Maye was effective as a runner but had some of his most significant struggles of the season as a passer. In the first half, he was 6-of-15, which was his worst completion percentage (40%) in a half this season. That included a tipped interception at the New England 10-yard line. And he was sacked five times.

But when he needed it most in the clutch, he delivered a beautiful 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry. Maye's ball security was also shaky in the third quarter when he was strip-sacked. But when he took off to run, the Chargers struggled to contain him, with Maye's 37-yard run late in the second quarter the second longest of his career.

Trend to watch: Injuries to starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (head) and Carlton Davis III (toe). Gonzalez left the game in the second half when he was landed on by a Chargers receiver on his helmet. He didn't return. Meanwhile, Davis left the game in the first half for an extended stretch before returning at the start of the second half (and picking up an early defensive pass interference penalty). Second-year player Charles Woods is the top backup on the outside. Rookie Kobee Minor (seventh round, Memphis) also adds depth, and slot Marcus Jones could also move to the outside in a pinch.

Stat to know: The Patriots have committed multiple turnovers in two of their past four games (Week 16 at Ravens the other). They had multiple turnovers in three of their first 14 games this season.

Best quote from the locker room: Defensive tackle Milton Williams on splitting coach Mike Vrabel's lip in celebration after his game-sealing sack. "I was turnt. I forgot he didn't have a helmet on." -- Mike Reiss

Justin Herbert finished 19 of 31 for 159 yards on Sunday at New England, and was the Chargers' leading rusher with 57 yards. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Success for the Chargers in the Justin Herbert era has always been rooted in hypotheticals: If he had the right weapons, the right coaching, maybe this seemingly cursed franchise could get out of its own way.

Coach Jim Harbaugh was supposed to end that cycle. Instead, for the second straight year, the Chargers are heading into another offseason with an all-too-familiar feeling.

Despite a defense that bailed out the Chargers time and again Sunday, a lifeless offense and another poor playoff performance from Herbert dropped him to 0-3 in his postseason career as the Chargers head into another offseason in which playoff success remains an unfulfilled goal.

Pigskin Bracket Challenge Welcome to ESPN's NFL playoff bracket game! $50K+ in prizes. FREE to play

Most surprising performance: Odafe Oweh. The linebacker, whom the Chargers acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in October, delivered perhaps his best performance of the season. He finished with 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 3 pressures, repeatedly bailing out a Chargers offense that flatlined. His three sacks are a single-game postseason franchise record.

Oweh, 27, now enters free agency as one of the top edge rushers available and his playoff showing probably only strengthened his market.

What to make of the QB performance: Herbert did little to quiet questions about his ability to lead a team to a championship. He has been excellent all season despite playing behind the league's worst offensive line. But on Sunday, he was uncharacteristically off. He underthrew -- or didn't see -- open receivers, and struggled to navigate pockets that had been relatively cleaner than most this season.

Herbert's playoff performances remain the biggest critique of his pro career, and Sunday night did little to change that narrative.

Trend to watch: Omarion Hampton's health. The Chargers' first-round rookie appeared in only nine games this season, sitting out seven because of a left ankle sprain and another because of a right ankle injury. Hampton's most recent injury, suffered in Week 17 against Houston, sidelined him for Week 18 and limited him to only two snaps Sunday. The repeated ankle issues make it fair to wonder whether durability could become a long-term concern.

Best quote from the locker room: Oweh said he feels like the Chargers we're a better team: "And any other day, we beat them. We just ain't have it today, so that's the more annoying part." -- Kris Rhim