PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni defended receiver A.J. Brown following Sunday's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a game that included multiple drops by the star receiver and a heated sideline exchange between the two.

"He's got the best hands I've ever seen. The way he catches the ball, the amount of different types of catches that he's made. When you get as many targets as he does, you're going to have some drops," said Sirianni, who noted the wind affected the ball in the air. "I know he will beat himself up on that."

Brown had two drops on the day, tying a career high.

One of them came with a little over two minutes remaining on a third-and-5 from the Philadelphia 40 with the Eagles trailing 23-19. Jalen Hurts kept the possession going by completing a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert on fourth down, and the Eagles eventually made it down to the San Francisco 21 before the drive stalled, ending their season in disappointing fashion.

Brown, who finished with three catches for 25 yards on seven targets, declined to speak to the media postgame.

Sirianni and Brown had an animated interaction late in the first half. Brown and left tackle Jordan Mailata were slow to get off the field following a third-down incompletion, prompting Sirianni to run down the sideline and yell at them to get off the field as the special teams readied to punt. Brown appeared to take exception, and the two got face-to-face before chief security officer Dom DiSandro calmly guided Brown in another direction.

"I love that -- that passion, that fire, that grit," Mailata said of Brown. "He gives everything, every week for us. He's dealt with some injuries and he's made himself available every game this year to be out there playing."

Asked what Brown said to Sirianni, Mailata noted it was "not my business" and joked that he was "just trying to get in the way" of Sirianni and Brown.

A.J. Brown had two drops Sunday, none bigger than this one on a third-and-5 from the Eagles 40 late in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

"Hey, between me and Dom, that's a lot of space," he said.

Sirianni downplayed the exchange.

"I think he knows how I feel about him," he said. "I have a special relationship with him. We've probably [gone] through every emotion you can possibly have together. We've laughed together, we've cried together, we've yelled at each other. We're both emotional. I was trying to get him off the field, and that happens in this game. That happens in this game, but I love him."

It was a bit of a rocky season for Brown, who got off to a slow start and voiced his frustration on multiple occasions, whether it was at his locker or on social media. He saw a jump in targets and production beginning around the midpoint of the season and finished the year with 78 catches for 1,003 yards with seven touchdowns.

Still, the highly-talented offense was never able to find its footing, and it eventually caught up to it in an elimination game against San Francisco.

"I thought he's led with great humility and character, picking us up when we haven't been executing," Mailata said of Brown. "He's been pretty vocal."