The Packers are expected to try to work out a deal in the coming days to keep head coach Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

LaFleur has one year remaining on his current contract, leaving his future in Green Bay uncertain after Packers president Ed Policy said last June that he would prefer not to have a lame-duck coach.

LaFleur's status became even shakier after the Packers squandered an 18-point lead in Saturday night's 31-27 loss to the rival Bears in the NFC wild-card round.

LaFleur said Sunday that he expected to speak with Policy soon but declined to answer whether he would be willing to coach with one year left on his contract.

The Packers have gone 76-40-1 in the regular season under LaFleur and have made the playoffs in six of his seven seasons. But they have not reached the Super Bowl and have not been to a conference championship game since the 2020 season, the second of back-to-back appearances in LaFleur's first two years.

LaFleur reiterated his desire to remain as the Packers' coach Sunday, even though he likely would be a top candidate for other jobs if the Packers decided to let him go.

