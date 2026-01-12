Dan Orlovsky discusses how Caleb Williams could be a challenge for the Rams' defense Sunday. (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford sprained the index finger on his throwing hand but will be "good to go" this Sunday against the Chicago Bears, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Stafford injured his finger Saturday in the Rams' playoff victory over the Carolina Panthers while attempting a pass to wide receiver Puka Nacua late in the first half. Stafford said after the game that his finger bent backward.

"You guys saw it kind of hit the helmet," McVay said. "He's as tough as it gets, but he's feeling good. ... He had a sprain on the index finger, but he was able to push through it. He's as tough as it gets and will be good to go."

Stafford had X-rays on his finger Sunday that came back negative.

McVay said he didn't think Stafford would have to wear anything on his finger or hand Sunday to protect the injury.

Stafford completed 24 of 42 passes for 304 yards with three touchdowns and an interception against the Panthers on Saturday.

McVay also said right guard Kevin Dotson is "making great progress" with his ankle injury and the head coach said he is "optimistic about what that looks like for this week." Dotson has been out since he injured his ankle in Week 16.

McVay also said he feels "really good" about rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson being able to play against the Bears after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will miss the remainder of the postseason after re-injuring his shoulder against the Panthers, McVay said. Witherspoon broke his scapula in Week 2 and missed most of the season on injured reserve.