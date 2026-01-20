What does hiring of Robert Saleh mean for Titans, Cam Ward?

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans were the first team to have a head coach opening after firing Brian Callahan in October. But they weren't the first team to hire a new coach.

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said the organization would hold an extensive search in reviewing candidates. His list of team personnel interviewing candidates approached 18 names, including controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk, who gassed up her jet for a potential trip to Baltimore to court John Harbaugh, It was ultimately for naught, as he ended up taking the New York Giants job. Ultimately, Borgonzi landed on Robert Saleh.

Tennessee is desperately in need of stability. The Titans have seen either a head coach or general manager fired in each of the past four years. 2025 No. 1 pick and starting quarterback Cam Ward mentioned the need for continuity before even taking an NFL snap.

If Saleh plans to provide that continuity for Ward, things will have to improve, following back-to-back 3-14 seasons.

We answer three big questions about the hiring, including what comes next. Draft analyst Matt Miller also spins it forward, while analyst Ben Solak grades the hire.

Robert Saleh was hired by the Tennessee Titans to be the franchise's 20th coach. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Why did the Titans hire Robert Saleh?

Borgonzi outlined the need for a leader who isn't afraid of conflict and is willing to hold people accountable. Conflict is no stranger to Saleh after his time with the Jets. Saleh's tenure in New York taught him the importance of connecting with the whole roster, something he worked on when he returned to the 49ers as the defensive coordinator last season. That's another quality Borgonzi pointed to as a necessary trait. Overall, Saleh seems to fit the mold the Titans need. -- Davenport

What does this move mean for Cam Ward?

Hiring Saleh, whose background is on the defensive side of the ball, means someone other than the head coach will have the biggest impact on Ward. Saleh will need to find an offensive coordinator who will maximize Ward's potential. Most defensive coaches place an emphasis on having a game manager at quarterback who doesn't turn the ball over. Ward found a way to limit his turnovers down the stretch in 2025; he also more than doubled his touchdown total in the final five games. He'll need to continue that trend under Saleh. -- Davenport

What will Saleh need to turn this franchise around?

The stench of losing after posting six wins over the past two seasons remains, so Saleh needs to reset the foundation immediately. That starts with setting the tone in the locker room. He has to establish a standard that is nonnegotiable. Saleh was able to get the most out of a banged-up 49ers defense last season. The Titans' defense doesn't have quite the same level of talent, but high on his to-do list will be finding a way to position defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to repeat the All-Pro season he had in 2025. The Titans' defense has plenty of room to improve if they add depth at cornerback and edge rusher. -- Davenport

Should we expect Saleh to go defense with the No. 4 pick?

Yes, but not just because of Saleh's background as a defensive coach. The Titans' needs on defense are notable, especially for an outside pass rusher to balance the line and take attention away from Simmons. The 2026 draft features two pass rushers worthy of a top-five selection in Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) and David Bailey (Texas Tech). Both dominated this past season with pressures and hurries while showcasing game-changing skills in big moments. Adding offensive firepower to help Ward in Year 2 could be an option, but in a draft that's heavy on defensive talent at the top of the board and light on offensive talent, Saleh could stick to his roots and build defensive strengths first. -- Miller

How would you grade this hire?

A. While many Titans fans were probably just rooting for anyone but Matt Nagy -- who was considered one of the favorites to land the job -- Saleh really is one of the best available hires. From 2021 to 2024, when he was the head coach of the Jets, New York's defense was first in points per drive surrendered, first in EPA per play and third in success rate. But perhaps his best coaching came while running the 49ers' defense in 2025, when the absence of Fred Warner and Nick Bosa did not stop them from gritting out the necessary stops to not just make the playoffs but also win a postseason game. He never got the quarterback spot right in New York, but Ward already gives him a better shot in Tennessee. I'm bullish on this move. -- Solak