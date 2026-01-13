Texans dominate Steelers, Aaron Rodgers in wild-card matchup

The Texans take down the Steelers 30-6 to advance to the divisional round and set up a matchup with the Patriots. (1:21)

PITTSBURGH -- The Houston Texans won their first road playoff game in franchise history, dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Texans' defense held the Steelers to 175 yards, scored two touchdowns and harassed future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers-led teams had been held under 20 points in a playoff game just once in 21 prior starts, a 13-10 loss in the 2021 season's divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers that was the signal-caller's last playoff game with Green Bay.

Houston's offense left a lot to be desired until the fourth quarter, starting with quarterback C.J. Stroud's three turnovers on the evening.

Still, the Texans finished with 408 yards, and the rushing attack was effective, with rookie Woody Marks recording his first 100-yard rushing performance.

The Texans will now face the New England Patriots on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) in the divisional round.

Here are the most important things to know from Monday night for both teams:

No. 5 Houston Texans

QB breakdown: Stroud looked timid and rattled at times. He finished with five fumbles (two lost), tying the record for most fumbles in a playoff game in NFL history with Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon. Stroud went 21-of-32 for 250 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Trend to watch: The Texans' rushing attack was potent, as it finished with 164 yards. Marks led the charge and finished with 112 rushing yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. If Houston, which averaged 108.9 rushing yards in the regular season (22nd), can get over 150 yards on the ground, its chances elevate that much more behind that defense.

Most surprising performance: Christian Kirk had his first 100-yard performance since joining the Texans in the offseason. He finished with 144 yards and a touchdown. His season high had been 64 yards, and he had seven games were he had less than 10 yards -- including the regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts where he had -3 yards. Kirk, who hadn't registered a 100-yard receiving game since Nov. 12, 2023, picked up the slack for Houston's leading receiver, Nico Collins -- who exited the game in the third quarter after suffering a concussion.

Turning point: With the Texans leading 10-6 with 11:23 remaining in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins returned a Rodgers fumble for a touchdown. It was part of a 23-point fourth quarter for the Texans. -- D.J. Bien-Aime

No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers

Playing a home playoff game in front of fans for the first time since 2018, the Steelers' foray into the postseason ended the same way as their previous seven trips -- even if they didn't follow the same script in the loss.

Unlike a year ago, the Steelers' defense mostly held up until the late production in the fourth quarter by the Texans, but the offense's failure to capitalize on the D's solid performance ultimately sent the Steelers home with another first-round exit.

With the defeat, Mike Tomlin became the first head coach in franchise history to go nine consecutive seasons without a playoff win. A smattering of "Fire Tomlin" chants erupted late in the fourth quarter, growing louder as the Texans extended their lead. By the time Rodgers threw a pick-six with 2:39 left, the crowd's chants quieted as apathy replaced its anger.

Tomlin is under contract for at least one more year with a decision on the club's 2027 option due by March 1. Though it would break precedent for the organization with only three head coaches since 1969 to part ways with Tomlin, the franchise undoubtedly arrives at yet another crossroads this offseason as the team continues to roil in mediocrity -- good enough to reach the playoffs, not great enough to make it past the first weekend.

QB breakdown: Though his clutch fourth-quarter play a week ago helped the Steelers to the playoffs, Rodgers was mauled by the Texans' defense. The usual plan of throwing short and letting his playmakers pick up the extra yards wasn't nearly as effective against the sure-tackling Texans. Rodgers also was sacked four times, including once in the first half as he tripped and went down after a good rep by left tackle Dylan Cook. And in the second half, Rodgers was hammered by Rankins and Will Anderson Jr., with Rankins' scoop and score sealing the rock fight. On the next drive, Rodgers again tripped into a sack after completing an 18-yard pass to Pat Freiermuth, and the drive stalled at midfield. For all the highs of Rodgers' campaign in Pittsburgh, his final performance was rough -- with him going 17 of 33 passing for 146 yards and one interception.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Running the ball on first down in the first three quarters. Jaylen Warren ripped off a 10-yard rush on the first play of the game, but that was the most success the Steelers had running the ball on first down until Kenneth Gainwell's 14-yard effort in the fourth quarter against the league's fourth-best rushing defense. Through three quarters, the Steelers ran the ball on first down eight times, gained 21 yards and averaged 2.6 yards. On seven first-down pass plays, however, they gained 62 yards and averaged 8.9 yards.

Stat to know: The Steelers, who had been outscored 73-0 in the first quarters of their previous six playoff losses, led Houston 3-0 after the first quarter. It marked the first time the Steelers had been ahead entering the second quarter of a playoff contest since their 2016 wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins, whom they led 14-3. Pittsburgh would go on to win 30-12. -- Brooke Pryor