FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots starting cornerback Christian Gonzalez is in concussion protocol after being ruled out of Sunday's 16-3 playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

Gonzalez broke on a pass intended for receiver Quentin Johnston at the 14:20 mark of the final quarter, nearly intercepting it as he dove in front of Johnston. But when Johnston worked back toward the line of scrimmage to try to catch the pass, he landed on the helmet of the diving Gonzalez.

Vrabel said in his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI on Monday that Gonzalez had not been cleared to return to the game Sunday night. When Vrabel later met with reporters, he noted that when a player is in that situation, he is officially entered into concussion protocol.

"How long that lasts, I don't know," Vrabel said. "Hopefully we'll get him back."

The Patriots will host the winner of Monday night's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium (either 3 p.m. ET or 6:30 p.m. ET).

Gonzalez, who was voted a Pro Bowler this season for the first time in his three-year career, has started 15 games. He has totaled 69 tackles while recording a team-high 12 passes defended, but no interceptions. He finished fifth in Associated Press All-Pro voting at the position.

"Gonzo continues to play at a high level," Vrabel said. "We appreciate what he's done and his willingness to line up different places. He's handled that all really well."

The Patriots usually start Gonzalez opposite eight-year veteran Carlton Davis III, with Marcus Jones in the slot. Second-year pro Charles Woods is a top backup, with 2025 seventh-round draft pick Kobee Minor also on the cornerback depth chart. Third-year pro Alex Austin, who has practiced the past two weeks while remaining on injured reserve (wrist), could also potentially be part of the mix if he's added to the 53-man roster.

In Week 16, the Patriots had running back TreVeyon Henderson, receiver Kayshon Boutte and left guard Jared Wilson all enter concussion protocol due to injuries sustained in a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Henderson returned the following week, Boutte two weeks later, and Wilson three weeks later for Sunday's playoff game, which reflected how the timetable for players clearing concussion protocol can vary.