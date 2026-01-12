Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they have completed an interview with John Harbaugh for their head coaching job.

It is Harbaugh's first formal interview since he was fired by the Baltimore Ravens last week, but sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday that Harbaugh has been conducting preliminary and extensive phone calls with the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals as well.

He is trying to determine which teams to meet with later this week and into next week before deciding where he will coach next season, the sources told Schefter.

Harbaugh, 63, ranks 12th for most wins by a head coach in NFL history with 193 and guided the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2012. He was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2019.

In leading the Ravens for 18 seasons, he was the second-longest active coach in the league behind Mike Tomlin, who is in his 19th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Harbaugh didn't produce as much postseason success in recent years as he had earlier in his career, which was a major disappointment considering he had two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson. In eight seasons with Jackson, Harbaugh won only three playoff games and never advanced past the AFC Championship Game.

The preseason betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, the Ravens (8-9) finished this season with a losing record for only the third time under Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is the fifth candidate to interview for the Falcons' job after the team fired coach Raheem Morris following an 8-9 season. The Falcons will also be interviewing former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel later Monday, a source told ESPN.

The Falcons, who will also be hiring a new general manager after firing Terry Fontenot, hired former franchise quarterback Matt Ryan as their president of football, a new position created by owner Arthur Blank.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.