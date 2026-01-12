Stephen A. Smith and Cam Newton discuss what needs to go right for the Steelers to take down the Texans. (2:36)

Playoff football is back in Pittsburgh -- and some local schedules are adjusting accordingly.

For the first time since January 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host a playoff game in front of fans when they face the Houston Texans on Monday night (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC) at Acrisure Stadium. The moment is big enough to prompt changes well beyond the city limits, with nearby suburbs preparing accordingly.

One of those preparations came from the McKeesport Area School District. On Sunday, Superintendent Donald L. MacFann announced the district will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, the day after the playoff game.

"Dear McKeesport Area School District Parents/Guardians and Community Members," MacFann wrote. "I am writing to share, due to the Steelers' playoff game, all district schools and offices will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we make this adjustment. Thank you for your continued support of our schools."

McKeesport is roughly 16 miles southeast of Acrisure Stadium at the meeting point of the Monongahela and Youghiogheny rivers. It serves as the hub for a district that spans multiple surrounding communities and consists of two elementary schools, one middle school and McKeesport Area High School.

Pittsburgh last hosted a postseason game on Jan. 10, 2021, but it was played in front of a mostly empty stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday night marks the city's first fan-filled home playoff game in nearly a decade.