Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- With his season over after a failed Super Bowl repeat bid, Jalen Hurts sounded like a quarterback who's ready for a fifth Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator in five seasons.

Hurts didn't give an endorsement for the beleaguered Kevin Patullo, whose house was egged earlier this season as he became the top target for Eagles fans' frustrations, a day after last season's Super Bowl champions were knocked out of the playoffs in the wild-card round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Hurts declined a chance to stump for Patullo and instead put the decision on Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Hurts was asked if he wanted Patullo back.

"It's too soon to think about that," Hurts said Monday as the Eagles cleaned out their lockers. "I put my trust in Howie. Howie, Nick and Mr. Lurie."

"It's too soon to think about that."



Jalen Hurts, when asked if he wants Kevin Patullo back as offensive coordinator.



Says he puts his trust in Roseman, Sirianni and Lurie. pic.twitter.com/sHKkn6jr4v — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 12, 2026

Hurts talked instead of finding a "home base" for the offense next season, essentially an identity that never materialized. The Eagles usually had one solid half in a game and struggled in the other -- such as in the loss to the 49ers, in which they blew a halftime lead and kicked only two field goals in the second half.

What kind of home base does Hurts envision?

"We've got time to figure it out," Hurts said.

Hurts even had two games this season in which he failed to complete a pass in the second half. That should be almost impossible for any NFL quarterback, much less the Super Bowl MVP.

"It was a challenging year," Hurts said.

Hurts couldn't get on track against an injury-depleted 49ers defense, and he threw incomplete into double coverage on fourth down when the Eagles still had a chance to win, ending Philadelphia's bid to repeat.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 865 fewer yards than last season, when Kellen Moore was in charge of Philadelphia's offense. Moore left the Eagles after the Super Bowl to become the New Orleans Saints' head coach.

Barkley said he had "nothing but positive things to say about KP" and said the entire offense -- starting with himself -- shared the blame for the dip in production.

"I think [the media] has to point the finger at one person," Barkley said. "That's what you guys have to do in your job. Somebody's got to catch the blame, especially when we had the season we had the year before. Do I think that's fair? No. I don't think that's fair at all."

Hurts, 27, said he would give his input about potential offseason moves, if asked.

"My line is always open," Hurts said.

Hurts also said Monday that everything was good between him and disgruntled wide receiver A.J. Brown.

"A.J. and I will talk," Hurts said. "We're in a great place. Maybe you all can talk to him and ask."

Brown did not give reporters that chance.

The "Always Open" sign still dangled over Brown's locker even with the wideout nowhere to be found.

Brown was one of the few prominent Eagles to skip Monday's media session, along with offensive lineman Lane Johnson and defensive end Brandon Graham. Brown also left the locker room without talking to reporters after Sunday's loss, which left Sirianni to explain the circumstances of a sideline kerfuffle between the two.